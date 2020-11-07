As I type this on Wednesday morning, there is no declared winner in the 2020 Presidential election. It’s possible that by the time this comes out, there will be a winner. I hope so.
But either way, there is going to be turmoil. Either because we don’t know yet who’s won, or because we do know and we’re not happy with the decision. I have some thoughts about this to get us through what promises to be interesting times, in the Chinese curse sense of the word.
First, I want you to stop a moment and breathe. Do the best you can to lay aside your anxiety and/or anger and take a deep breath. One way or another, we will get through this.
I’m 62. I can’t remember a time we’ve been so bitterly divided in this country. Each side demonizes the other and swears their opposition is dead to them. This election has divided friends, coworkers and families. And I fear things will get worse before they get better.
It troubles me that half the country thinks the other half of the country is made up of horrible people. It seems we cannot process the concept that good people might disagree on these things and vote in a way we disagree with.
Let me be blunt. I know good people who voted for Biden. I know good people who voted for Trump. Before you scream and throw your newspaper across the room, hear me out (if you’re reading this on a device, I’d advise you not to throw that across the room).
We have gotten incredibly good at demonizing people we don’t agree with. We get comfortable with terms like “Nazi,” “Socialist,” “racist.” And we fling those labels on people because it’s quick and convenient and we don’t have to take the time to actually dig below the surface.
Reasons people vote one way or another can be complicated. And it doesn’t help that we have a media willing to feed us little bites of hate and divisiveness. And that goes for both the left and right sides of our news.
Jesus says in Mark 3:25, “If a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Those words should alarm those of us who believe in a United States. Because we are certainly divided against ourselves.
In my humble opinion, we need to do something that will be incredibly difficult. No matter who ultimately wins the election, we have got to find a way to bridge the gap that exists between us. We need to look for ways to meet on common ground.
You say you can’t stand “those” people. That they are beyond redemption. That the thought of even speaking to them makes you break out in hives.
Some people are indeed beyond reach. But I’m not talking about them. I’m talking about the thousands of others who aren’t, who like you are looking for a way to make this country better. Maybe you disagree on the best way to accomplish that, but you both want the same thing.
If we refuse – if we decide to hole up in our comfortable echo chambers, unwilling to consider that someone we disagree with might be a decent human being – then I fear for this country’s continuing. I fear the deep division more than I fear the presidency of either Biden or Trump.
Because if we’re going to continue as a nation, we’re going to have to find a way to do it together. Or we’ll bid the American Dream a sad farewell, having killed it with our own hands.
Be honest. Is not reaching out to someone you disagree with worth that?