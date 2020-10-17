Commissioner (Arlene) Tuck says she didn’t post certain pages to her Facebook account. Other people say she did, so she should resign as commissioner. People of various races, faiths, political parties, and occupations angrily attack, and the Devil rejoices to see people who profess belief in God attack one another.
In today’s technology present world, lots of actions that were once impassible become doable. When did a person’s word cease to be accepted as true? In the past, a person was innocent unless and until proven to be guilty. In today’s technology and news feeding frenzy, even if a person is eventually proven innocent, their reputation has already been damaged.
Anyone who wants to lead other people and/or to serve other people in today’s world is walking a tight rope, but thankfully there are some who believe the risk of attack is worth the people and the communities they lead or serve.
May each person of faith pray for our nation and its leaders. The United States of America is one nation under God with liberty and justice available o all citizens no matter their race, faith, ethnicity, occupation, age or community.
When we attack each other, the Devil rejoices, and God weeps.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring