SEBRING — It’s a new year and a new you. Perhaps your new year’s resolution is to clean out your closets and declutter your abode. Before tossing out anything, consider donating to the local thrift stores. However, be sure to only donate items that are sellable.
Local thrift/resale stores depend on donations to fund their missions. Some help people with disabilities, others help the homeless, while still other donations allow the elderly to age in place. Helping great missions, decluttering and getting a tax deductible receipt can be a win-win.
However, when items that cannot be sold are donated, it falls on the non-profit to dispose of them. Unfortunately, stained and ripped clothing are too often donated. Broken or pet-stained couches and furniture, as well as recalled items, would be additional items best left out for bulk pick up. Also, donations left after hours can get wet and ruined. Theft is also a problem at many stores when donations are left outside overnight.
Contrary to popular belief, the non-profits do not get free or reduced tipping fees because of their non-profit status.
“Many people assume that nonprofits such as NU-HOPE do not have to pay dumpster or landfill fees, but that is not correct,” Nu-Hope’s Resource Development Director Laurie Murphy said. “In reality, we pay a large monthly fee for our dumpsters and an additional fees each time our dumpsters have to be picked up. We also pay tipping fees for any trips to the landfill.”
Murphy pointed out the cost of dumping can take precious funds away from the programs for senior citizens.
“People who drop off inappropriate items actually reduce our ability to provide services,” Murphy said. “The money we use to dispose of unsellable items is money that is not available for services. Instead of helping our community, these donations actually hurt.”
Keeping disposal fees down allows non-profits to do the works they were created to do.
The problem of unsellable donations is not unique to any one thrift store, but affects all of them. Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border said they have the same problems at their resale store. She calls the problem the “dilemma of donation.”
“We care for people with developmental disabilities,” Border said. “Our store has been in existence since 1969 and drives revenue to the non-profit agency. Our mission is to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to receive employment training in a safe environment.”
Border is well aware the resale store would not exist if it were not for the donations from the public.
“We truly appreciate that people bring us things to sell to drive our mission,” she said.
Some items are not conducive to the safety of the staff to lift, such as sleeper sofas that weigh a figurative ton. Other items that cannot be sold are stained bedding, cribs, tires, car batteries, heavy exercise equipment, heavy electronics and weapons.
Donating items during business hours can stop the problem of furniture being ruined, especially particle board and fabrics that can mold. It can also curb theft, which has been a problem in the past for many stores. The Arc has invested in lighting and a security system along with fencing but theft can still be a problem when items are left in the parking lot.
In addition, the Arc will be re-painting and making improvements to the parking lot for the safety of their customers and staff.
Murphy said items left outside can be stolen or ransacked and cause a mess the store workers have to clean up. This takes them away from their normal duties and, in turn can cause a reduction in sales.
Most resale stores can schedule donation pick-ups but must schedule them when they have sufficient staff in place.
“Be patient with us; nonprofits do good,” Border said.
Hurricane Ian has compounded the problems with people wanting to donate items that have gotten wet and moldy.
“The community should be aware that NU-HOPE’s storage area was damaged during the hurricanes,” Murphy said. “As a result, NU-HOPE may, at times, have to limit donations due a lack of available storage. Also, donors should check with store managers prior to dropping off old-style TVS or entertainment centers to verify that they can be accepted.”
Keep in mind that thrift stores have limited retail and storage space. It is better to call in advance to ensure they take a certain item or have room for large items.
While one resale store might not take certain items, say sleeper sofas or unstained used mattresses, another store might. “Let your fingers do the walking,” as the old slogan says.
The Treasure Chest in Avon Park benefits Hands for Homeless. It’s mission is to help feed the homeless and hurting. They provide many services to those in need in Highlands and Hardee counties. Executive Director Jane Breylinger said proceeds from the thrift store help to fund the Hands for Homeless programs.
The Treasure Chest sells furniture, knick knacks, clothing and pretty much anything under the sun. The agency also depends on donations that are in sellable condition.
“We’ll take everything, including the kitchen sink,” Breylinger said.
Goodwill also put out a plea in 2021 for donors to be mindful of what they are donating.
All of the non-profit resale stores depend on donations to fund their worthwhile programs. This article is not intended to discourage donations but increase awareness of what should and shouldn’t be donated in order for them to be successful and put proceeds where they are most needed and reduce dumping fees. When in doubt about a donation, call the store and ask.