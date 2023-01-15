jensen

Jim Jensen is seen here amid a bunch of donations at Ridge Area Arc Resale Store in Avon Park.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — It’s a new year and a new you. Perhaps your new year’s resolution is to clean out your closets and declutter your abode. Before tossing out anything, consider donating to the local thrift stores. However, be sure to only donate items that are sellable.

Local thrift/resale stores depend on donations to fund their missions. Some help people with disabilities, others help the homeless, while still other donations allow the elderly to age in place. Helping great missions, decluttering and getting a tax deductible receipt can be a win-win.

Recommended for you