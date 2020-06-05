I am now 70 years old. In my life, I have witnessed a moon landing, a presidential assassination, civil rights protests, the Vietnam war on TV, a pandemic and many other historic happenings too numerous to mention. But, I am greatly saddened that I have now witnessed the total "dumbing" down of America.
Some in our nation have legalized sin, shredded our Constitution, promoted socialism/communism as "progressive," believed lies over truth and have literally abandoned the rules of law. Facts are not sought after before action is taken. Opinions reign rather than facts. And, a lie is just as good as the truth if you can find someone to believe it.
The Millennials have not been educated, but, rather, indoctrinated and are as sheep to the slaughter because of it. The present idea of a protest for an injustice is burning down businesses (arson), looting (theft), beating on the innocent (assault), and killing (murder). How does such blatant criminal activity honor the memory of George Floyd?!
The idea of truth, justice and the American way has slid into a valley of lies, evil and the ugly American.
These "protests" across America make as much sense as the hoarding of toilet paper for a respiratory disease.
Yes, Virginia, there truly are people who want to destroy this country.
Sandra K. Carmony
Sebring