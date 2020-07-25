By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses in different ways, some positive and some more negative. With Lake Placid, in Highlands County, being touted as “The Caladium Capital of the World,” how has the pandemic affected our local growers?
Terri Bates is with Bates Sons & Daughters in Lake Placid, a family caladium business since 1946.
“Initially we felt the impact with businesses closing in March,” Bates said. “We lost some orders. We proactively called customers and asked them if they still wanted product. Most of those that canceled orders reordered within a month.”
While some orders were lost, the proactive customer service was greatly appreciated by their loyal customers. The temporary halt did extend their shipping season.
“We’re doing OK and are having a really good year. People are at home a lot and get bored. They’re having fun exploring gardening as a hobby and planting interesting pretty plants,” she said.
Clay Wallace is with Classic Caladiums in Avon Park. This is his second season in Florida as a grower. He hails from Memphis, Tennessee.
“Most of our business is wholesale, about 90%,” Wallace said. “Our orders start going out in January. January, February and March are the biggest shopping months, with February being the busiest. We saw no real effect.
“Later we saw some effect when businesses closed and could not open up, especially some of our extreme northern customers. Orders were placed on hold and then released and sent when their doors reopened.
“We had a great crop and it helped that essential places, like garden and agricultural centers stayed open. People want to get outside and garden. This did create a shortage as they couldn’t get what they needed fast enough. We sometimes have to ship finished product to garden centers in the U.S. and Canada.”
Jason Holmes is with Florida Boys Caladiums in Lake Placid. He and his wife created the business for their three sons.
“Due to the pandemic, a lot of people are staying at home,” Holmes said. “When they’re at home, they want something to do. We’ve seen some new gardening hobbyists. Other than that, there have been no real changes. We’re just staying pretty steady.
“We haven’t made any changes in packing, shipping or marketing. Ninety percent of our sales are online. We do make sure we have plenty of hand sanitizer and PPE equipment for our crew to keep them safe.”
Happiness Farms is also in Lake Placid. Danielle Daum said, “We saw a great demand from people who were at home.” She said they want to work out in the yard.
“We set up tables in the parking lot with an honor system for them to purchase bulbs. We have regulars that come from all over the state. People found the outside tables great for social distancing. This worked out well until the afternoon rains started and we had to bring the set-up inside.
“People called and left notes in the payment box thanking us for making the bulbs available during this time.”
The pandemic has forced many working adults back to their homes. Some are working from home offices; others are looking for something fun to do to help them deal with the stress.
Gardening has seen a great increase in interest. With Highlands County being famous for their beautiful caladiums, it’s a natural fit for our community.