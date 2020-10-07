A recent editorial raised the quadrennial political question, “why do we have the electoral college”? I have been frequently quizzed on this due to my past employment as a social studies teacher, deputy registrar, and poll worker. Hope this response provides clarity and information sadly missing in the recent Presidential “debate.”
Rewind back to the Founding Fathers and the 18th century writing of the Constitution. Article II, Section 1 requires each state to “appoint” its electors based on the total number of representatives and senators in Congress. Since the admission of Alaska and Hawaii to the Union in the 1950s, the total electoral count has been 538. California has 55 electoral votes, Florida 29, and seven states plus the District of Columbia have the minimum of three.
Elections are largely left to the states, with 48 of them having a plurality (the most, majority not required) of popular votes getting all of the state’s electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska tweek this standard by factoring county winners into their formula. Electors from the winning candidate (each has a slate of names prepared) meet in the 50 state capitals in December and vote. In January, Congress counts the votes and rubber stamps the winner in the Presidential sweepstakes.
Why go to this trouble? Why not a direct popular vote? Since each state has two senators, small states were given this concession in the compromise process to get the Constitution ratified. This increased their clout in voting for president.
However, there is a hidden agenda to this that history largely ignores. The Founding Fathers knew they were in unchartered waters by handing political power to the people, even though “people” and right to vote then meant the privileged white, male, mostly property owning class of which they were members. In an age when divine right monarchs claimed their power came directly from God, the American experiment was revolutionary and radical. Electors, the thinking went, would come from the privileged class, not the lower “mob,” and they would use their superior independent judgment to overrule choices contrary to the beliefs of The Establishment if necessary.
As we know, the rise of political parties erased this platonic dream by making loyalty to party paramount in choosing electors. And since Republicans control most states, they would not favor going to a direct popular vote. If they did, they would have lost in 2000 (Bush-Gore) and 2016 (Trump-Hillary). Furthermore, it would require a Constitutional amendment, and that is no easy task. Talk of abolishing the electoral college surfaces every four years, then quickly dies out after Inauguration Day. No reason to believe the 2020 election will be any different.
But, then again, 2020 has been like no other year in our lifetime, hasn’t it?
