I don’t understand politicians. I really don’t. I’m not talking about the public servants at the local level. I’m talking about the less than fully honest politicians at the state or federal level.
The Democrats in Washington, D.C., say the economy is in desperate shape – we need $6 trillion in new debt to help us recover. I can’t understand how President Biden can say that with a straight face.
We can’t find workers. “Help wanted” signs are out in the windows and billboards. Stores are paying $500 bounties to come to work. And yet, the Democrats think we need to borrow $6 trillion to stimulate the economy.
Consider these two data points. The Federal Reserve reported that retail sales are currently up 15% above the historical upward trend line of retail sales.
Bank of America reported that current consumer spending is 18% above 2019 levels (not 2020 pandemic, but 2019).
We are in an economic blowout caused by a massive Trump dump truck of money dumped into the economy followed by a moving van full of Biden money dumped on top. The “pandemic relief” worked, and then some.
From 1948 to 2021, the average unemployment rate in America was 5.77%. Our current national unemployment rate is 5.8%. If our unemployment rate is about average, why are the Democrats pushing huge new spending and borrowing?
To suggest we need to borrow trillions of dollars because the economy is in bad shape is a less than fully honest dialogue coming out of the Biden administration. Why do the Democrats feel the need to mislead us in order to achieve partisan political goals?
The Republicans also are engaged in “verbal misdirection.” Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped the additional $300 per week federal unemployment insurance.
His strong implication was that the reason Florida has so many job openings is because we have lazy people at home eating Cheetos watching Netflix in their pajamas. These societal deadbeats need to be pushed back into the workplace to fix our problem with so many job openings.
DeSantis is being less than fully honest. Florida actually has far fewer unemployed than normal. Florida’s historical average unemployment rate the last few decades is around 6.2%. Florida is currently at just 4.8% unemployed.
For the Republican party to suggest the “help wanted” signs are because of unemployed deadbeats is awful political pandering and just not true.
The reason we have so many “help wanted” signs is Trump and Biden economic relief packages dumped so much money into the economy. Consumer spending is 18% above 2019 levels.
We theoretically should have 18% more people to handle that much more economic activity. We don’t. That’s why there are worker shortages. When the “stimulus” money is spent, the economy will cool down.
Republicans and Democrats are not telling you the truth, so that each party can further their own political agenda. The ends justify the means. Don’t we, as Americans, deserve better?
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .