Now that you’ve seen the lowdown on recycling, it’s time to know the truth. The truth is, there is a lack of knowledge. Followed by no transparency, costs, inaccessibility and with some, a laziness that hinders the possibility of better recycling for Highlands County.
From the professionals, to the gathered online community opinion, they all express the want of having access to better and more efficient recycling. Community member Frans Van Eijk shared his online opinion, “I live in a country where we recycle almost everything; I think Sebring has a ways to go.” Joe Shirk III, also a Highlands resident, said, “ It’s too bad we can’t go back in time, where you set out your empty milk bottles to be sanitized and refilled.” Which BBC reports the glass milk bottles disappeared mainly due to cost compared to plastic.
I was told by Robert Diefendorf Jr., EI, project manager of Transportation and Utility Division at the County Engineering Department, that in the past they distributed white containers throughout Highlands County that were used as recycling stations. There was one labeled for cardboard, plastic, paper, and they even had one for glass. The cardboard receptacle also had a compartment that was used just for aluminum/steel cans. So, why shut it down if it was something that was supposed to be beneficial for the community? Well, aside from the costs, there was a lot of misuse of the containers.
“People would contaminate terribly…,” said Robert Diefendorf. “One time I was at one of the portable containers, I pulled up trying to move some material around and there was a guy trying to stuff his lawn seat cushions into the plastic section. I told him, ‘Sir, you can’t put that in there’ and he said, ‘oh, it has plastic resin.’ I said not all plastic is the same.”
They took away most of the containers, leaving just glass, but then people would just pollute it with other waste. “People were bringing all the things that were in the other containers there, and throwing it into the glass container or using that site as an illegal dump area,” said Diefendorf. And, well as you can probably guess, it was shut down.
What Diefendorf said about plastic not all being the same is true, they’re really not. We (normal citizens) know them as certain plastics with numbers to guide us in recycling, but it’s much more than that. Plastics are composed of polymers and depending how they react to heat, have two classifications, thermoplastics and thermosets. Thermoplastics (which are more common and recyclable) can be heated and transformed back into their original state. Here are examples of thermoplastics: nylon, PET (polyethylene), HDPE (high density polyethylene), PP(polypropylene). Then there are thermosets, which once produced cannot be heated to convert back to their original state, such as: ER (epoxy resin), MF (melamine formaldehyde), PR (polyester resin).
With that in mind, there isn’t a lot of transparency with the lifespan of certain recyclables. A lot of plastic can only be recycled a certain amount of times, because of the polymers breaking down each time it goes through the recycling process. Plastic that has reached the end of its “lifespan” or downcycled into something of lesser value, which can’t be recycled, ends up buried or incinerated. It’s the same process for paper, it can be recycled anywhere from four to six times, due to the fibers they’re composed of degrading with each use, before the same fate occurs. Aluminum, steel, and glass can be recycled infinitely.
But why aren’t these durable materials used more? Because the more eco-friendly alternatives tend take more energy, weigh more and therefore it ends up costing more. Whereas plastics take up less room and are more durable, versatile, lighter and most importantly more cost effective to keep up with consumer demand or with what’s happening in the global market.
Maybe if there was a little more shine on certain materials “durability” after its thrown out a couple times, then maybe more residents would try to make better sustainable choices. There are other problems however, like inaccessibility to curbside recycling and just getting to a facility that offers residents to drop off recyclable waste.
Grettel Batista, an environmental enthusiast, said, “The building I live in doesn’t have recycling ... many people don’t have the option to recycle.”
Most apartment complexes and mobile parks do not offer a recycling receptacle. Meaning that everyone would just have to throw any waste, whether recyclable or not, into a dumpster.
Before moving to Highlands County, I lived in an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale that never offered recycling options to the tenants. This caused a number of problems such as an over-stuffed dumpster full of food, household chemicals, and broken glass all mixed together. It was quite disappointing, for as I a tenant with a car could go out of her way and find a waste center that offered residential recycling, but for many with no access to proper transportation or for the elderly who rely on others, that option did not exist. And people were interested in having an opportunity to dispose waste properly. Property management on the other hand had no interest in spending extra for another dumpster. Or if they did, it meant most likely raised rent; many of which could not afford.
The problem in Highlands County is, if a resident is not located in the unincorporated area, then there aren’t a lot recycling options currently. To revise a misstated fact written in the last article, “The lowdown on recycling,” residents are unable to take recyclable waste to Highlands County Solid Waste Management center on Arbuckle Creek Road.
Even if there was proper education and curbside recycling for all residents in Highlands County, there are still some who are just not willing to do the work of recycling waste or checking what they throw into their receptacle. I asked Diefendorf what if there were fines, to which he replied, “It’s hard to get someone to change something unless there’s a consequence. If there was a fine, it might make a person think a little more about it, or they can say forget it I wont recycle, take the can back.”
Now, Diefendorf explained they went from twice a week pickup to just once a week because he wants residents to be able to pull those materials out and sort it into the correct bin and help reduce the amount of garbage. Diefendorf hopes to take more steps in providing more education in the future, especially in local schools.
Aside from that, there are other ways to get on board with recycling, more creative methods ... maybe that even save you money. The process of upcycling is one option, it’s when waste is transformed into something of equal or greater value. A simple example would be turning a laundry detergent bottle into a watering can.
Highlands resident Christine Shrader Gregory said, “I’d like to see people try to reuse things instead of throwing away.”
Rethink and reuse, if you have glass, aluminum cans and other really durable materials, instead of tossing them, think of the different ways you can repurpose them. Perhaps you can use an aluminum soup can to grow indoor herbs. Make mason jars into a vase, or use them for jam and pickled foods. For those who have children, maybe some arts and crafts.
You can also look for different resources and participate in programs that provide great information and insight. To name a couple, the EPA ( Environmental Protection Agency) website is full of many topics and offers great tips, especially on reducing and reusing waste. floridarecycles.org is a public education campaign that teaches Florida residents about the basics and resetting recycling behaviors.
At the end of the day, it would be nice to see more people be more conscious on recycling. Not just for themselves, but also for our community and environment. So, If you’ve never recycled before or have had misconceptions of it prior and have the opportunity to do so, give it a chance. Yes, it has its challenges, but you never know what you may learn. Perhaps even a journey full of new ideas, reinventing how you shop and make choices daily. It’s the era of plastic and we need to innovate quickly or fall victim to a country full of waste.
Amanda Fernandez is a Lake Placid resident and a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun.