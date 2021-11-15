Our schools today want to teach our kids critical race theory; that our white students should be ashamed of what happened in the past with the treating of Blacks and Indians. I guess today that all nations and cultures should be ashamed of their past also like the Germans today should. All peoples were slaves and killed one time or another throughout human history.
If any people were killed and enslaved throughout human history, it would be the Jewish people. How about during the reformation? Should the present generation be ashamed or learn from it? Believe it or not, our colonists were slaves also from the early 1600’s until the Boston tea party. Who says our present generation is any better?
The killing of 68 million undelivered babies to date. What would our Founding Fathers think about this if they were alive.
You blame us for slavery. Only Hitler would dream about the killing of 68 million Jews. Where are our schools on this issue and why aren’t they teaching our kids when they are young, that this is killing? We should be calling up (School Superintendent Dr. Brenda) Longshore and asking her. According to science, like the Democrats like to bring up, life starts at conception, according to 97% of all doctors and scientists. God’s greatest gift to man and we destroy it, because all people like to do is fornicate without the responsibility of their actions.
Bruce Tooker
Sebring