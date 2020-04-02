That handle that you hold to refuel your vehicle could contain matter that could have a negative effect on your health. Sometimes that handle can smell like the fluid that flows through it and sometimes it can be coated with an oily solution. Perhaps the smell can kill some bacteria. However, in this era of coronavirus one must be aware of any potential source of illness.
In my opinion, material should be available by the pump for the user to clean hands after pumping fuel. Some stations have dispensers that are inoperable. This should be corrected. In fact, good hygiene after pumping fuel should be a common procedure.
This is just one of many factors in keeping healthy. Even cleaning your hand before pumping could protect the next user using that handle.
Charles Miller
Avon Park