Four years ago, Vice President Joe Biden sat on the stage and watched President Trump take the oath of office in a clear demonstration to the American people and the world that the United States' Constitution provides for a peaceful transition of power.
In contrast, when the same opportunity was available to Trump, he ran away instead of showing a commitment to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution.
History will record that Trump decided his pride was more important than putting America first. In doing so, he failed himself, those that voted for him, and his pledge to Make America Great Again. One simple test of character – to show up and wish for the greatest country in the world with the oldest continuing government to have a prosperous future and Trump chose to scurry out of town.
Horace Markley
Sebring