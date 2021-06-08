I am going to begin by stating that I do not normally see eye to eye with Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck on almost every issue. However, following my rule of giving credit where credit is due, I firmly believe that Commissioner Tuck gave the commission one of the best ideas that they have had in a long time.
At the end of last Tuesday’s Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Tuck expressed her desire to implement a program that would directly support locally-owned businesses as they struggle to find employees. Specifically, she proposed handing $10,000 to mom-and-pop businesses that can be used to incentivize people to return to the workforce. For example, businesses could grant bonuses of $1,000 to employees who stay in their position for over a year.
Commissioner Tuck used the massive amount of help wanted signs in Lake Placid as the grounds for her idea.
Locally, the issue of finding new employees is becoming an obstacle in business’ ability to recover from the past year. Although some have been able to survive with limited staff, some businesses have had to limit their hours and capacity. For those that are barely remaining open as normal, their employees are being stretched thin and management is trying to find any possible solution to stay open. Having the program that Commissioner Tuck proposed would give local businesses a way to attract people back into the workforce.
The national corporations with locations in our area have the benefit of sitting on millions of dollars worth of capital that they can use to incentivize new applicants. On the contrary, many locally owned businesses, particularly newer ones, had to burn through their bank accounts in order to keep their locations and pay their bills.
The most important thing about this program that Commissioner Tuck proposed is the fact that it’s not more unemployment benefits or free money. Earning this money requires some period of time that people get back to work and contribute to the local economy. The money would not contribute to the endless cycle of unemployment benefits, it would serve to break it through incentives.
I truly hope Commissioner Tuck is able to push this program to fruition and allocate funds through the upcoming budget workshops. Locally-owned businesses would massively benefit from this program and would be ecstatic to have these funds to incentivize applicants. It has already been a tough year surviving through the pandemic closures and capacity restrictions, finding employees cannot be the barrier to businesses returning back to normal.
I ask that the other four commissioners on the board take a serious look at Commissioner Tuck’s proposal and consider the manners it can be created. Any of the four commissioners can take a walk through their district and find that nearly every business has “help needed” signs on their property. It does not have to be an exact carbon copy of her original proposal, but something similar would be a blessing to our businesses. Something has to be done to give local businesses a hand in their struggle to stay open and this is arguably the most viable plan to do so.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.