On Sunday, we marked three years since the SunTrust Bank shooting that took the lives of five innocent women. I can clearly recall sitting in third period when the news first began to reach me through a classmate, who was receiving alerts about the active scene at the bank building. She was showing us the flood of posts on her timeline of people asking about the scene and we sat reading the news reports that were available online. At that moment, we did not know the true extent of the shooting or the fact that by the time the news reached us, five innocent lives had already been taken.
The full story of the events that took place on that day were nothing that anyone could have expected in our small, peaceful community. Sebring had always been known for the iconic 12 Hours of Sebring and on Jan. 23, 2019, had been known nationally for a completely different reason.
Who could’ve expected such a senseless act of terror in Sebring? We are just a small town in central Florida, where everyone knows everyone and we have little fear of walking down the street. We have had tragedies before this one, but never at the level of violence that this event was at.
It was surreal to me seeing Sebring being mentioned on national television and by celebrities as they sent support for our small community. Looking back at the event three years later is still a haunting thing to do. These five women did nothing to deserve the act of violence that was committed on them, and our community was not the place for a tragedy like this one. Some were just going about with a daily task and others were just trying to support their families.
Yet somehow there is always light after a dark event. Our community came together stronger than it ever had and made sure that this event did not define us. We had vigils, massive memorial services and our community supported the families of the victims. Although nothing could bring back the victims to their families, the residents of Highlands County were able to come together during the toughest time in our history. Even inside a nation marred by division, we were able to support each other and forget about the million categories that society gives us to divide ourselves.
We all united under the #Sebringstrong hashtag and were able to show our solidarity as a community. For many, it was a difficult thing to stand strong in the face of death. However, by doing so, we were able to send a message that our tight-knit community is not afraid of any evil that may be thrown our way. If anything similar to the tragedy at the SunTrust Bank ever happens again, we can be comforted by the fact that our community will not allow evil to destroy us.
I truly wish the best on the families of the victims of this senseless act of violence and pray that our community will never have to experience another day like Jan. 23, 2019.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.