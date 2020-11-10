The Democrats could not win a fair election so they instead try to steal it. I have seen many Republican and Democrat presidents come and go, some I voted for and some I voted against, but I respected them all because they were mostly fair and honest. Now, because of the disrespect and illegal actions of the Democrats, without some changes that includes the ejection of their corrupt leaders, I will never again respect or vote for a Democrat.
In spite of the fact that he was not campaigning; in spite of the fact that he was always hiding in his basement; in spite of the fact that Trump’s rallies were outdrawing Biden’s by tens of thousands; in spite of the fact that Biden openly said he would raise taxes, defund police, tear down the wall between us and Mexico, give illegals open access to stealing their way into America, and then he would grant them citizenship; in spite of all his non-existent non-speaking, not campaigning, Democrats want us to believe that Biden drew over 70 million votes in the election. Garbage!
The Dems favored mail-in ballots, which they could easily falsify. The Dems knew that Biden could do nothing (which accurately describes his actions) and the crooked deep state would elect him anyway. They knew that the dishonest media would protect him because the fix was in. Even Obama, after trying to dissuade Biden from running, campaigned for him because the fix was in.
Dead people voted. Voting laws were changed to favor Democrats. Illegal ballots were filled out by crooked counters. Fixed voting machines favored Biden because the fix was in. He was friends with Senator Byrd, who was a past leader of the KKK, which was anti black. He and his son were proven guilty of using extortion to steal millions around the world, by selling Biden’s influence, but that does not matter because the fix was in. Why do you suppose the media refused to honestly report any news that did not favor Biden? They knew that the fix was in.
Election machine software that changes votes for Trump to votes for Biden has been discovered. And worse than this, these same machines were used in over 30 states. This in itself is an admission that Biden was not electable in a fair, honest election. This man hid in his basement while Trump held rally after rally where thousands were in attendance. This man, Democrats want us to believe, was legally elected. Garbage! He couldn’t draw 100 people at his rallies, but got over 70 million votes. I think not.
Real ballots, including military ballots, have been found in the trash. Why? Because over 90% of the military favor Trump. Real ballots have been replaced with phony ones, because the fix was in. Poll watchers were illegally shut out so the crooks would not be discovered changing votes and dates and even filling out the fake ballots because the fix was in.
As I said earlier, I have always respected our government officials but never again will I respect a Democrat. They do not care about our laws, our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, or even our basic rights. In short, these people do not care about America. Every nation that strayed this far from God went under. We are no different.
When I pray for America, my prayer is not Republican or Democrat. I pray for America because everything that I see today says we are close to our own destruction as a nation. What the Dems have done proves this. May God forgive and bless America.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. He was a pastor for 28 years, an evangelist, a supervisor in a steel mill, a college and high school teacher, an author and a chaplain in a nursing home. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.