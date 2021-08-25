Of course, the logical place to answer the question is the Bible. The worldwide flood in the days of Noah is recorded in Genesis 6-9 and referred to by Jesus, writer of Hebrews, Peter and Jude. And that would be sufficient evidence for those who accept the Bible as the inspired word of God.
But, what about those who do not accept the Bible as such? Are they left out in the cold regarding evidence? Oh, no, there is ample, overwhelming evidence in the field of archaeology and geology. The following information can only be explained by a worldwide deluge as described in Genesis when all the fountains of the great deep burst open, the floodgates of the sky were opened and rain fell upon the earth for forty days and forty nights.
Marine fossils on tops of mountains are a good starting place for evidence. This would be expected when the ocean floors were broken up and pushed up to form mountains and then marine materials were carried by a universal flood. Also, marine fossils (sea creatures) found far from the sea and the land now dry and high above sea level have to be explained.
Rapid strata formation evidenced by the eruption of Mount Saint Helen in May 18, 1980 shows what can happen in catastrophic events in a short period of time, i.e., one day! The same type of events would happen during the flood when the fountains of the great deep (subterranean waters) burst open and rain fell on the earth for FORTY days and nights. The waters prevailed on the earth for 150 days!!
As animals moved rapidly from rising water and rushing mud slides, excavation finds large graveyards of fossils unable to escape what had to be more than a “seasonal”, “flash” or “regional” flood as explained by evolution advocates. There is such a catastrophic graveyard in Wyoming of thousands of stampeding dinosaurs. This is evidence you would expect from a global flood. Fossilized fish who were eating smaller fish still in their mouth indicates a sudden burial and fossilized trees standing upright in many layers of strata add to the evidence. Additional evidence of an above-normal flood is a huge pterosaur graveyard in Chile’s Atacama Desert and the “bone bed” at Agate Springs, Nebraska.
Regardless of which position describes your view of the flood, we must check our prejudice at the door, and be willingly, openly and honestly to examine the evidence (science, archaeology, geology) regarding the flood as described in Genesis 6-9!! Charles C. Gillispie observed: “There is no question about the historical reality of the flood. When the history of the earth began to be considered geologically, it was simply assumed that a universal deluge must have wrought vast changes and that it had been a primary agent in forming the present surface of the globe. Its occurrence was evidence that the Lord was a governor as well as a creator.” (Recommended reading: “The Genesis Flood” [John C. Whitcomb and Henry M. Morris] and “Flooded” [Jeff Miller].
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.