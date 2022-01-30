Something had slipped into our screened porch and the cats were fascinated. Once I located what was garnering their attention, I became entranced as well. This was a creature I had never seen before so, as we captured the critter for safe relocation, I went to the guidebooks.
Storeria victa, or the Florida brown snake, had found its way into our abode. Reaching a mere 12 inches in length, this slim, attractive beauty was the first sighting of one I’d ever seen. Preying on earthworms, slugs and frogs, I assume our small backyard pond feature and abundant leaf litter had provided good habitat for its needs.
Noted to range with coloration from brown to gray, this snake’s keeled scales were obvious. Keeled scales refer to the ridge running the length of each scale on the snake’s body. That raised ridge down the center of each scale leaves the snake with a rougher look and feel than a smooth scaled snake which has a shiny, glossy appearance. The head markings and series of tiny black dots along each side of the belly scales further helped us with identification and then the dark markings across the back of its neck made it clear we had found our critter.
It was interesting to discover that a subspecies of this snake was considered critically imperiled in the lower Florida Keys, most likely due to habitat loss and development. Here in our area, they are shy, reclusive creatures, spending their time slipping through the leaf litter in search of a meal.
Females are viviparous, giving birth to live young instead of laying eggs. Perhaps we will be fortunate enough to see more of them in the years to come if our yard remains good habitat. Found throughout much of our state, we were delighted and surprised to see something we had never yet had a chance to observe.
As an exothermic reptile, this cold-blooded creature is not able to regulate its body temperature and so would be hibernating when temperatures drop. We were fortunate to have the chance to see it and why it decided our screen room looked inviting is beyond me. Much to the chagrin of our felines, this elusive, small member of the reptile family was quickly returned to a sheltered area of leaf litter with the hopes that it will enjoy many more years in the wild.