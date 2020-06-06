There is no question that awful things are going on in our country right now. If 2020 were a computer operating system, it would be Windows 95. I, like many others, wish we could somehow reset the thing and try again.
But today I want to talk about something a little closer to home. A tale that will hopefully make you smile a little and even chuckle. The tale of my heart.
Readers of this column may recall that I underwent a stress test not too long ago, to see if I was having any cardiac issues. I fully expected things to come out normal – that’s the way these things generally work in my life.
When I scheduled the appointment, my cardiologist Dr. Parnassa said, “I don’t want to jinx you, but I think you’re going to need a cath.”
Well, while I don’t want to ascribe magical powers to my doctor, his jinx took hold. To make a long story short, I flunked my stress test. It showed a possible abnormality.
This meant I got to experience the next trip on the cardiac road — a cardiac catherization. This is where the doctor goes into an artery and threads a wire through it until it reaches the coronary arteries. They then inject dye to see if your passages are clear and the heart is behaving itself.
If there’s a problem, say a blockage for example, they might be able to fix it then and there by clearing it out. If there are a lot of problems, then things are a bit more serious.
Don and I both figured that the problem was minor. Still, it had to be addressed. So bright and too early one morning Don and I made our way to Highlands Regional Medical Center so the doctor could stick a hole in me to check out my heart.
The day before, I asked for prayers and good thoughts on Facebook. Now I admit Facebook is not always a positive place to spend time in. But I was given an outpouring of love and goodness from people who saw the post. It touched me deeply, and still does.
Traditionally, caths have been done through an artery in the groin. But my doctor elected to go into an artery in my right wrist. I was OK with that, even knowing there would be restrictions on using that hand for a few days (I’m left-handed). The recovery promised to be quicker, which was also a point in its favor.
To be honest, even though I was apprehensive, the procedure itself wasn’t that big a deal. The worst thing about it had nothing to do with the actual cath – the poor woman who tried to start an IV on me had to stick me twice. She apologized profusely the whole time while I gritted my teeth and said it was OK.
During the procedure they gave me enough sedation to feel distant from the whole thing but not enough to knock me out. So, I remember being told to turn my head a couple of times. I felt nothing aside from an initial shot to numb my wrist, and I was more than fine with that.
And the result? They found … nothing. No blockage. Nothing amiss. Whatever caused the chest pain that started this whole adventure, my heart was off the hook.
I spent the next couple of days realizing how much I use my right hand when I couldn’t (my wrist was splinted so I wouldn’t move it and start bleeding all over the place). Even now, while it’s much better, I find a lot of typing causes a twinge or two. The doctor says that will go away.
Yes, 2020 is shaping up to be an awful year. And we don’t know when (or if) it’s going to get any better.
But also, in 2020 I learned to appreciate how many people care about me and that my heart, despite my bad habits, is healthy. Somewhere that has to count for something.