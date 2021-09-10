Gander, Newfoundland has an airport that has served as the last safe place to land before flying across the Atlantic to Europe and is the first place to land coming back if there is a need to refuel or deal with an emergency. Sept. 11, 2001 there was an emergency.
When commercial airlines fly across the Atlantic, they carry enough fuel to go from the United States airports and airspace to their European destinations non-stop. Our modern, highly efficient airlines can do this easily and they follow predetermined corridors in the air where air traffic control can keep track of everything in the air and keep every airplane separated. It is also the way our airlines travel in the United States airspace, also referred to as the National Airspace.
After the second plane hit the World Trade Center, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and another airline crashed outside of Washington D.C. in a field in Pennsylvania, the FAA closed the U.S. National Airspace (NAS) and all aircraft were instructed to find the nearest airport that could handle their type of aircraft and land immediately. This had never been done before and in a very short period of time, the only thing in the NAS were birds and military aircraft.
At the same time there were many aircraft on their way to North America from Europe and other overseas locals. They were told they could not enter the NAS and to find another place to land. Some flights that had taken off recently were instructed to return to their original airport. Others well on their way over the Atlantic did not have enough fuel for reversing course and going back. Where could they go? Gander, Newfoundland.
Gander is not a big city and the airport was built during the WW II period; it was a place for military aircraft to refuel on their way to Europe. It was never designed to be a modern-day jet port. It was a place that could accept commercial airliners in a case of an emergency, that might have one or two airliners there at a time infrequently. Sept. 11, 2001 was a day like no other in Gander. Over 38 large commercial airliners were headed there to land immediately. Canadian air traffic controllers at first didn’t believe the NAS was closed, and after the shock of it all figured a way to get every airplane down safely.
After the aircraft landed at Gander and were parked any place the concrete could support them, the next question was how to deal with the over 6,000 passengers that were on the planes? The town of Gander stepped up in a big way. The 500 hotel rooms were scheduled for the pilots and flight crews. The town used their school buses and other vehicles to transport the passengers to schools and churches, and many of the Gander residents opened their homes to the passengers. Every one of the passengers soon had a place to go, were being fed and had a bed to sleep in. It was an amazing outpouring of community support.
A USA Today reported this: “The outpouring of kindness in the town only multiplied over the next five days. Gander residents took passengers sightseeing, moose hunting, berry picking and barbecuing. They entertained with music, stopped anyone walking down the street in case they wanted a ride and brought strangers into their homes for showers or even as guests for a few nights. They refused to accept money, though passengers later donated thousands to the town. “They couldn’t comprehend what we were doing,” says Dave Blundon, 67, who took in one of the families. “The way they looked at you — they almost wanted to touch you to make sure you’re real.”
Robert Steuber, 55, stranded with his wife and elderly father-in-law after their Paris to St. Louis jet diverted, never felt like an outsider. “That whole community is the poster child for how hospitality and just a sheer act of humanity should be because they had such a high level of open arms, and come in and welcome and here’s my house,” says Steuber, whose St. Louis family eventually ended up with the Blundons. “It just absolutely floored me.”
Currently we are in challenging times, and there are many lessons to be learned from the day 20 years ago tomorrow. We are a country under stress and we are divided and there is really only one way to change the situation. Take a lesson from Gander, Newfoundland and reach out to your neighbor and express kindness, understanding and humanity. Until we come together and find common ground to work out our differences, nothing will change.
Can you appreciate the “Gander Lesson” and find a way to apply it your life?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.