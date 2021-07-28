For all we know the whole thing could be about garbanzo bean coffee, the Cubans are just plain sick of it. Where is our state department their official word from the American embassy in Havana? That’s right, the embassy we the people spent millions to establish in 2015? Don’t we have troops in Gitmo? But, the latest word is “sanctions?”
Writing this during an important time in Cuban history, The July 26 Movement, a date etched in the heart of 20th century Cubans. During a time new generations of Cubans forgot, when a young Fidel Castro led a group of rebels into a world he said would bring freedom, democracy and equality. That did not happen for them. Instead, removing one dictator for another. A new century later that same regime holds on to the tatters of an after dream that was not even the original dream, something conceived from desperation and influenced by an America neglect that hurt the feelings of men and their pockets. So today, July 26, 2021, after days of protest, Cubans birthed from those generations, had it. No more. As the whole country swayed like a tsunami from a raged ocean of a changing landscape of thought, removing the old, leaving behind a tattered wasteland of ideologies.
In America, the people, mainly of Cuban or Latin decent, are on the streets in almost every town from east coast to west coast, hear and see their cries; coming from the Cuba the people of deep-growling stomachs and dry tear ducts, dehydrated by the humid heat so they can’t even cry. A result of the malnourishment from Cuban food bank books, written in them columns of oppressive lost hopes and dreams.
Meanwhile, disconnected, worldwide-scattered Cuban families are fattened on freedom. Is this why so many people in so many places in America rally in support, like the town of Sebring, Florida, which held its own rally along a vintage United States highway, US 27? Most in the rally are Anglo Americans sitting on beach chairs holding American flags, some wearing paraphernalia of a former President Trump. Did they know what is going on in Cuba or did they believe it to be just another political event for their man? And, along the highway as cars and dieseled big American trucks “honk! honk!” in support of Cubans protesting, the ones that know and the ones on the ground that wave their Cuban “Patria y vida” (homeland and life) flags yelling, “libertad! libertad!” meaning liberty.
On assignment, traveling around Florida, capturing this movement, I noticed something else taking place ... the side show, in Miami at the famous Versailles Restaurant where you can show support and at the same time smoke a cigar or purchase a cafecito (Cuban coffee) and tostada (Cuban toast). Some even make reservations, arrive in their “Patria y Vida” shirts, sit inside for a steak and potatoes, that’s the end of their support along with the picture of this occasion all smiles for social media.
The social media phenomena this rally uniquely brings to attention; while in Cuba, the protestors use their phones to capture their struggle of life and death, brutal beatings, the madness of a regime losing control, whether knowingly or unknowingly. The Cuban people use their phones not for a selfie but to show the world as if saying, “look at me I’m doing this thing to live free and eat. I’m recording it because you may not see me again, but know I once lived to fight for my life’s basic human rights.”
Back on this brand new street of Miami, golden light on golden dream selfies taken with smilies then sent instantly on social media to friends and family as if modeling, with a Cuban-themed background, as for a pop culture cover magazine. It’s amazing, and at the same time while I took my pictures of the people behind it I thought of myself as one of them. We all have good intentions but in reality what needs to be done is not just taking selfies alone. The world is awake, now what? So far some brave locals took to the seas and held a firework display 90 miles away off the shores near Havana, Cuba – on a budget. Gave the Cubans hope and joy. It made me think, what happened to the construction giants of Miami, the original Cuban immigrants, now American billionaires, maybe millionaires. Imagine if they invested in a couple of firework flotillas or are they waiting on the sidelines playing it cool like a pop star showing up on social media saying a couple of words and that one curse word to say “I’m serious. I support you.” Where is the financial giants of Cuban decent to really make a difference? I hope in secret they are and not making some back room deals.
As I write some of this on an 11th floor of a grandiose hotel in Orlando, Florida about to go into a jacuzzi, I too am guilty. In order to really make a change you have to do what our liberty-minded forefathers did. Jose Marti, for example, took to pen then went in to fight for freedom for his country, Cuba. Taking to the field on white horse, a charge against oppression against his commanders wishes, a charge that led him to be one of the first men killed on the opening days of battle. What a waste, but what courage of his conviction. The poet warrior did it; he went to the edge and now look.
Cubans, the people of Cuba, fight not for the right of a selfie or to make their first new home mortgage payment but for a right to live to eat what they want. They are sick and tired of garbanzo bean coffee. They want the real deal, a real coffee bean cup of coffee and every morning wake up, drink a cafe con leche (coffee with milk), some ham and eggs with house special potatoes with strips of bacon on the side. They don’t want to think about their government-issued next meal or that next medical problem facing them with overcrowded hospitals or so-called hospitals. They want to live their basic human rights out. Something in America we are forgetting along this new century ... that basic constitutional right to live free and be happy.
Andres LaBrada is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.