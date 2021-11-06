SEBRING — It’s finally here: November! For Master Gardener volunteers at the Highlands County Extension Office, that means our annual “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale is coming soon, on the third Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. It’s especially sweet for us this time because we had to cancel the event last year, but we’re back on track this year.
For all the plant lovers out there, it’s exciting because it’s free, fun, educational and the kind of retail therapy that lasts long past the purchase day. These months that can be so unpleasant “up north” are the reason many of us struggle through the summer here: the glorious “winter” weather.
We hope you’ll join us at the festival to enjoy our plant sale, music, food, vendors and classes. If you’ve been invited over for Thanksgiving, it’s a nice opportunity to buy a lovely plant as a gift for your hostess. I’ll take a plant over a bottle of wine any day – and I like wine. The holidays are just around the corner too, and you can search for special gifts in our plant area or at our vendors’ booths.
I’d like to highlight some great plants that will be available for purchase at the Master Gardeners’ propagation area during the festival. I’ll focus on pollinator and native plants, as well as some that are very special, hard to find, and/or of limited availability.
Many plants have multiple features that we value. Every flowering plant is attractive to some pollinator(s), and some are also very ornamental or nicely fragrant. Many beautiful trees also provide delicious fruits. Are you planting a pollinator garden? We have hundreds of milkweed and porter weed plants, as well as: African blue basil, bulbine, gaura, Mexican heather, pagoda flower, African bush daisy, butterfly pea vine, candlebrush, chaste tree, firebush, sterile Mexican petunia, giant milkweed, passionflowers, penta, sweet almond, Mexican bush clover, golden dewdrop, and more.
Native plants are an excellent choice as they are generally great performers: unfussy, tough, and requiring fewer pesticides and fertilizers. Some, such as the dune or beach sunflower, have no known pests or diseases. Many are also supportive of wildlife and/or pollinators. Our collection includes native firebush, coral honeysuckle, native porter weed, Simpson’s stopper, Walter’s viburnum, and wild coffee.
All of these are important, but we also have plants that are very special, hard-to-find, and/or available in our propagation area in very limited quantities. First in this category are orchids. This year we’re able to offer a small collection of terrestrial (ground) orchids, which are generally more carefree than the epiphyte (“air”) orchids for the novice or the experienced orchid grower. We have grown the following, in moderate numbers: boat orchids, jewel orchids, bamboo orchids, and reed stem orchids. We will also offer some bare root cuttings of vanilla orchids, and two varieties of dendrobiums. You’ll also want to check out our orchid class where you will take home a potted brassolaecattley orchid. These are a cross of three different orchids and were shipped in from Hawaii.
If orchids are not of interest to you, we also have a unique variety of purple tibouchina or glory tree, stunning crepe jasmine, sweet little succulents, giant milkweed, Hawaiian white ginger, New Zealand tea tree, and blue-sky vine.
Plan to arrive promptly at 9 a.m. if you have your heart set on any of these as they are sure to be popular and will sell out quickly. This year, Master Gardener volunteer plants will be sold behind the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in the propagation area. Other plant vendors will be mixed in under the many small tents with art and craft vendors.
The festival will be at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center in Sebring on Nov. 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Mary Meier is a Master Gardener volunteer. She and her husband Tom live in Sebring.