Over the next few weeks, children will be shaking boxes under the Christmas tree to see what might be hidden away for them. Others will be attending Christmas parties and having the chance to stand under the mistletoe with someone special.
Despite being a time of joy and fellowship with family and friends, there will be accidents that injure drivers, passengers and others. Emergency care will be needed, and possibly units of blood. This time of year it is critical that hospitals have an adequate supply of blood on hand.
It is estimated that less than 38% of the population can give blood. For those who are healthy enough to donate, this is all the more reason. The statistics and what they mean are somewhat staggering. But it’s also something that nearly every one of us can and should do something about.
According to the Red Cross, there is a patient in need of blood every two seconds in the United States. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illness and traumatic injuries. And just one person making a blood donation can potentially save up to three lives.
No one should ever take this life-saving substance for granted. You never know when you may be the one in an emergency or operating room requiring blood to stay alive.
‘Tis the season of giving, and this gift can literally save someone’s life. You can help, and the cost will only be a few minutes of your time. There are a lot of gifts you can give this holiday season, but none greater than the gift of blood.
An editorial from The (Tupelo, Mississippi) Daily Journal.