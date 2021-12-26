SEBRING — Today is the day to settle back, recover from eggnog hangovers, sweep out under the tree, throw out boxes and wrapping paper and prepare to party again on New Year’s Eve — unless you’re Canadian.
For Canadians, the British and many former British colonies, today is Boxing Day, an extra day of celebration in the Christmas season. Given that Highlands County has a high number of retirees and winter visitors from up north, many local Canadians may have brought this tradition to Florida.
What is it, then?
Like Christmas and the overall holiday season, Boxing Day has a lot to do with giving to others, but also about shopping, sports and relaxing with family. Officially, Boxing Day is a holiday in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Bahamas, South Africa and Nigeria. Other places, such as Ireland, celebrate St. Stephen’s Day, named for a Christian saint. Some European countries celebrate it, too. WhyChristmas.com states that Germany has “Zweiter Feiertag,” or “second celebration,” also called “Zweiter Weihnachtsfeiertag” — “second Christmas celebration.”
History.com states that the Oxford English Dictionary traces the earliest use of “Boxing Day” to 1833, four years before Charles Dickens referred to it in “The Pickwick Papers,” but the origins of the celebration date to the Middle Ages. Dec. 26 was the day, centuries ago, when lords and aristocrats distributed “Christmas boxes” of small gifts, money and leftover food from Christmas dinner to their household servants and employees, who had to work Dec. 25. This recognized their good service throughout the year and served as holiday bonuses, History.com states.
Encyclopedia Britannica said that those servants would actually observe Christmas Day on Dec. 26. While the practice of giving bonuses to service employees has continued, Britannica.com states, it is now done before rather than after Christmas Day.
Britannica.com and History.com also state that some believe the name “Boxing Day” derived from the opening of alms boxes, those placed in churches to collect donations to aid the poor. Priests would open the boxes on Dec. 26 during the Feast of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr known for acts of charity. The feast, incidentally, is the setting of the Christmas carol, “Good King Wenceslas.” The lyrics tell of a king and his servant taking wood and food to a poor man through a rough snowstorm.
As with the practice of Christmas bonuses, the practice of almsgiving on Dec. 26 has faded, History.com states, with charity given in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Just to confuse things, there are two St. Stephens associated with charity and given, according to WhyChristmas.com The first St. Stephen was Jewish, a very early follower of Jesus, who was stoned to death by other Jews who didn’t believe in Jesus. The second St. Stephen was a Missionary in Sweden, killed by pagans in the 800s, WhyChristmas.com states.
The second St. Stephen loved all animals, particularly horses, and Boxing Day traditionally features horse racing. Germany has a tradition of riding horses around the inside of the church during the St. Stephen’s Day service.
Now, people watch soccer and/or cricket, go shopping, as with Black Friday in the U.S., or visit with friends, History.com states.