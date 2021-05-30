There are some days when the weather is just not favorable for taking nature photos. Overcast skies and leaden light just don’t do justice to feathers and those small, but important field marks. When the clouds depart and the sun is blazing however, there are some birds that become blinding beauties. The glossy ibis is one such avian wonder.
Found throughout Florida in freshwater marshes, shallow ponds and flooded pastures, these all-dark wading birds look rather drab from a distance. Viewed in full sunlight however, those dark brown feathers become a kaleidoscope of prismatic beauty. Their bodies reflect a deep, reddish brown while the wings fairly glow with glossy, metallic greens, bronze, violet and maroons. Overall, their plumage is stunning when viewed in proper light.
Around their dark eyes is a white or bluish bit of skin that is seen even in drab lighting. Outside of breeding season, some white speckling may be noticed on the head and neck. Juveniles also have some white markings trailing down their neck but otherwise look remarkably like adults. Identification is also challenged by the variations between typical and pale adults and a similar species known as the white-faced ibis, and the possibility of hybrids between the two species. In our area, you are most likely to see the glossy ibis and that’s even a special treat though their numbers have been increasing over the years.
Their long, downturned bill is part of their scientific namesake, falcis, which refers to a “sickle” or cutting tool shaped in the same manner as their bill. That long bill is used to stir up the bottom of the shallow wetlands where they feed. As they probe the mud or swish it back and forth, they flush out small creatures to feed on. With a diet of crustaceans such as crabs and crayfish, they also consume fish, insects, and snakes. Not nearly as common as the white ibis, they are similar in size and height.
Juvenile white ibis are mottled with brown, but you can easily discern which ibis you are viewing by noting the belly region. Glossy ibis always have dark bellies, where white ibis are white underneath. In areas where breeding colonies can be seen, look for them in rookies with other ibis and herons as they will share colony nesting sites with other species.
Cool fact about this bird: Glossy ibis will feed on leeches and snakes, including the venomous water moccasin.