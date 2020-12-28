About a month ago, I wrote a letter to the editor of this paper with the heading “Our Democracy May Survive After All.” I am writing today to correct some mistakes.
First, I downplayed Trump’s ranting about his election loss as nothing to worry about. A month later, we know that Trump has been engaged in a serious attempt at America’s first coup d’etat. As I write this, he is talking about declaring martial law.
Fortunately, the good news is that our military leaders just announced that they will not be a part of this and the Trump-appointed judges have supported our Constitution rather than Trump.
Second, I wrote about Highlands County reaching 100 deaths due to COVID- 19. That took eight months.
I predicted that we would reach 200 deaths by Jan. 1, 2021. By the time this letter is published, we will exceed 200 deaths in 30 days. I should not have been surprised. So many people are too weak to wear a mask and protect their neighbors. It is time for our mayors and commissioners to write letters to this paper explaining why they will not stand up to our governor.
We decided months ago to give up indoor dining and use takeout until the majority of our local population are inoculated against the virus. Unfortunately, some people will not wear a mask if we have no rules and enforcement. If it were not for traffic laws and police, I guess these folks would drive down U.S 27 at 100 miles per hour while running all red lights.
This means that we had to give up some of our favorite restaurants. At the Sebring Diner, when take-out staff were asked why they did not wear masks, the answer was simply “we don’t have to.” I told the young woman at the cash register at Papa Johns that I was 79 and she might kill me. Her answer was that she could die too and presented my bill. Dimitri’s is an interested case. The wait staff wear masks, but the pizza staff do not. Ironically, takeout requires payment in the pizza room. If you decide to stop going to dangerous places, let the management know. You might save a life.
James Upchurch
Sebring