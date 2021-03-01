I remember when OPEC would meet to decide how much oil they would produce. In order to drive up the price of oil. I remember when oil tankers would anchor outside of Delaware Bay and wait until the price of oil was high enough and then go up the Delaware river to the oil refineries.
I remember being in long lines in the street to get gas providing it was your day as determined by the last digit of your car license plate. I remember watching the station wagon in front of me fill up his car and three additional five-gallon cans with gas. Then I was told $2, take it or leave it, because I didn’t know the owner of the gas station.
I remember when the gas pump meters had to be modified so it could register at least $1 per gallon. I remember when the Pennsylvania Turnpike closed all gas stations on Sundays. I remember the government cash for clunkers program. I remember when the US became energy independent. I remember when the USA stopped fracking on government land. I remember the day we canceled the Keystone pipeline.
My question is, are we trying to return to the good old days?
George Benhardt
Sebring