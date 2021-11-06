The good outweighs the bad
Immigration. All of a sudden immigration is a nasty word. Let’s look at this with logic and kindness. We all come from immigrant families or are immigrants ourselves. Think of this wonderful, colorful and diverse country we call home.
Think of Jonas Salk who discovered the chemical makeup to prevent polio. Not only the discovery, but he would not submit a patent so that the vaccine could be made available to the public for a nominal fee. Therefore, he had no compensation or money for his work on the vaccine. I understand that in today’s world, he would be a billionaire eight times over.
Then there’s Albert Einstein, German born, who was considered the father of modern physics. How about Levi Strauss, also German born, who began making tents across the west and ended up producing jeans as the cowboys, miners, etc. thought the material was sturdy and hardy. Sergey Brin, born in Russia, was the co-founder of Google. Now, what would most of us do without Google?
Did some people with bad intentions arrive on our shores? Of course they did. In my view, the good that was accomplished by the few people I have mentioned and hundreds more, outweighs the bad. Think of the millions of people in this country as well as the world who changed the entire world with their diligence, observations, study and discovery.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring