Let me start off the column by saying that in this time of a pandemic, when I leave the house, I usually wear a mask.
I realize that this is an emotional topic for some. This column is not for those of you who have legitimate issues that make wearing a mask detrimental to your health. I’m talking to those readers who have no good reason not to wear one but refuse. You’ll have to figure out what group you fall into.
Why do I wear a mask, you ask? I wear one because my husband, a doctor, says that I should. Because there is solid evidence that wearing a mask keeps my germs from getting out and infecting you. No, I don’t think I have COVID, but since I could be one of those who are asymptomatic, who knows?
But the bottom line is this: I wear a mask because, at the end of the day, I care about others’ welfare more than my own.
Jesus commands his followers to put others ahead of ourselves. As a follower of His, I believe this means I put on a mask. To not do so sends the message that my rights and my comfort are more important than you are. If you claim to be a follower of Christ and refuse to wear a mask, you might want to think about that.
I’m the first to admit that the stupid things aren’t comfortable. I don’t enjoy wearing it. Half the time my glasses fog up. It makes talking and being understood difficult. And it gets hot.
But comfort is not a good enough reason to not wear it. Clothes aren’t always comfortable, yet I’m not going to strip when I go outside. Sometimes you just have to be uncomfortable.
Yesterday I came across a story concerning masks. According to the article I read on www.god.dailydot.com, a woman in a Starbucks got upset when asked about a mask by one of the baristas.
In fact, Amber Lyn Giles was so mad that she took a picture of the barista and posted it on Facebook with the following statement: “Meet lenen [sic] from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.”
Let’s lay aside that the poor barista was the messenger and not the one who made Starbuck’s policy regarding masks. Taking a picture of someone without permission and sharing it on Facebook? Not cool.
The barista, whose name is Lenin Gutierrez, responded with a video of his own, claiming that he’d simply asked about a mask and was going to show her Starbuck’s pandemic safety guidelines when things got ugly.
Some pro-mask people got wind of Giles’ post, and their response was simple: They set up a GoFundMe campaign for Lenin, asking for “tips” for him. In two days, the campaign raised more than $20,000.
Of course, others weighed in with less than complimentary posts about Giles, calling her “Karen” and the like (and let me take this opportunity to apologize to all my friends with the name Karen – it wasn’t my idea to hijack it).
It’s simple – for the sake of your fellow man, put up with the inconvenience and discomfort and wear a mask when you can’t socially distance. Those at risk of this virus will be grateful, and you won’t come across as selfish. It’s that simple.