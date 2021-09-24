LAKE PLACID — It was a big day for Highlands County as two Wawa locations held double-header grand openings. Wally the Goose and local dignitaries landed at the south Sebring location at 3838 U.S. 27 S. and at 611 Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27 in Lake Placid.
Residents from around the county flocked to the locations that opened their doors at 8 a.m. The first 200 patrons received limited edition T-shirts and Wally or Smoothie plushies. Guests also found humor in the gas war that was taking place in Lake Placid between Wawa and a competitor. Gas prices at Wawa were introduced at $2.89 — 20 cents less than the day before at other gas stations in the county. As the morning wore on, Wawa and the competitors kept lowering the prices. At last look, it was down to $2.85.
Lake Placid held its official grand opening at 9 a.m. with company representatives giving a brief history of Wawa while others talked about the future of the company in Highlands County.
Mayor John Holbrook thanked the Wawa for its presence in the community and for the money it has already donated to causes we hold dear.
“They have just opened the doors and already they’re giving away tons of money. Heartland Food Bank is here. The fire departments are here, and police departments are here. And I understand checks are going to be given out today. That’s absolutely unbelievable,” Holdbrook said. “I just want to thank everybody in our community for everything they do. It just makes our job so much better. So again, thank you for being here. We’re looking for many years of a partnership with them. I can’t wait to get some ice cream!”
Heartland Food Bank board member Nell Hays was present to take possession of the $2,500 check to the food bank. She said one in five people in Highlands suffer from food insecurities.
“That’s a great deal of money to be able to afford things we normally wouldn’t be able to purchase,” Hays said.
Hays explained the food bank supplies the local pantries food to distribute to those in need.
“They (Wawa) will continue to be a community partner for Heartland Food Bank,” she said.
Lake Placid Mural Society founder Harriet Porter and Mural Society President and Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush unveiled the 49th mural to the Town of Murals. The Keith Goodson mural, “Flying Highlands,” will hang in the store’s vestibule as a nod to the town’s history of murals.
Bush and Porter accepted a check for $2,500 from Wawa to the Mural Society in order to help maintain the growing mural inventory.
Although the Hoagies for Heroes competition did not take place between the Lake Placid Police Department and the Highlands County Fire Rescue, each organization received $1,000 to a charity they support. LPPD’s Officer Mostyn Mullins was very grateful for the donation to the children’s car seat program that provides safety seats for parents or guardians in need of them. He will be able to obtain more with them and said many more kids will be riding safely.
The Hoagies for Heroes competition between the Sebring Police Department and City of Sebring Fire Department in Sebring was a real nail biter. Twenty hoagies were made in a minute. The tie led to a rock, paper, scissors decision, with the fire department coming out on top. They both won $1,000 toward their charities. There were no losers.
Students and staff from Fred Wild Elementary School were given $389 as part of the Cheers to the Classroom program.
Free “any size” coffee will be available in the new locations to guests until Oct. 3. Other specials are also being run.
Tom Kramer is the general manager of the Sebring location and Alex Westlake is the general manager of the Lake Placid locations.
Wally the Goose will be making a return flight to the north Sebring store at 6400 U.S. 27 N. on Oct. 7.