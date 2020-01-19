No matter where you live in the United States, you are probably familiar with this gorgeous, stately wading bird. The Great Blue Heron is found year-round in Florida and its impressive size makes it impossible to miss.
In our area watch for them on our area lakes, golf course ponds or swampy areas. Standing over four feet tall, this large, mostly grey-colored wading bird seems to stand patiently at the water’s edge pondering life. Slowly it will silently slip one large foot forward and move ever so stealthily, seeking fish or frogs to spear with their impressive orange-yellow bill. Watching one take a meal is quite exciting as they often capture large fish or snakes, making quite a show of consuming their prey. Be cautious of approaching too closely though as they appear very sedate, but strike with lightning speed.
So large in size, you may be surprised to know they weigh a mere six pounds due to their hollow bones. The only other large grey bird of this size is the Sandhill crane which can be identified by a red-topped head and overall grayish feathers. The Great Blue Heron, while appearing slate colored from a distance, boasts a variety of colors other than just bluish grey at closer observation.
Their white faces are marked by a bold black line over the eye that continues into a long black feather plume bobbing off their crown continuing the impressive eyebrow effect. Their long, snake-like necks boast some buffy, tan feathers in a lovely draping, plume too.
These specialized, fraying feathers produce a special powder-like substance referred to as powder down or bird dust. This powdery substance is groomed onto their undersides to help provide waterproofing and enhance feather maintenance. Think of it like dry shampoo, though instead of absorbing oil, it contains an oil-like substance to help it adhere to the bird’s feathers.
Seeing a Great Blue take flight is a glorious moment as their six-foot wingspan boldly rows the air and lifts them effortlessly. If viewing in flight, distinguish them from Sandhill cranes by taking note whether the neck is folded like a Great Blue or extended out like a crane.