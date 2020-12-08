Dec. 1 should be a day to remember, but only those affected by this land grab will remember it forever, especially every Nov. 30 when property taxes are due.
In 1987 I purchased the first of three lots on U.S. 27. Then in 1989 and later, my husband and I purchased two other lots, one to the north and one to the south of our original lot. All three were vacant lots ... never had buildings on them. There was also no water or sewer to these lots, but we had a well drilled and a septic tank dug and went about our business for years with no help from the City of Sebring.
Approximately 30 years ago the City tried to annex many of the parcels along the U.S. 27 corridor, and the landowners successfully fought this annexation, until Dec. 1, 2020.
Ironically, there have been many businesses built along this corridor, and the developers or owners signed declarations of annexation agreeing to be annexed some day. They had water and sewer, all without having to pay property taxes to the City, just the county of Hiqhlands.
Fast forward 30 years, about months months after a worldwide pandemic started, people losing their jobs, their businesses, homes, and yes, their lives in some cases. So what does the City Of Sebring do? They decide to go after those business and property owners and annex them into the city ... now! Talk about poor timing.
We attended the first meeting two weeks prior to Dec. 1, spoke our piece, asked questions, and waited two more weeks for the second meeting and final vote. I felt rather helpless going up against a council of men and realized I needed to look up the annexation ... low and behold, the law was on our side. It stated that in order to annex property, utilities such as water and sewer had to be provided. We won ... or so we thought. In all fairness, many of the properties being annexed already had city water and sewer at least city water ... and yet they paid no city taxes for years. At least our block, the properties north of Aldi and south of Murphy Oil would get our water and sewer. The council asked the attorney if I was right? Did they have to provide it to us if they annexed the properties? Yes, I was right ... but wait ... l asked them when and they said that when we sold our property to someone else, then they would provide it. Our property is leased to two businesses, and one business desires to buy it in a couple of years. OK, then provide me with a letter on the City of Sebring’s letterhead “in case” that business doesn’t buy it and we have to list it. No, they said the fact that it is the law should be good enough for my husband and l. I already had a letter from them several years ago signed by Bob Boggus, stating city water was available, but now they won’t give me the same thing regarding the sewer. Interesting. because during the many times I spoke at the podium, I stated that the law stated to “get it in writing,” that verbal agreements would hold no water.
I asked about different businesses being provided water for years and not paying city taxes, just a slight difference in water rates than if they were annexed. I also asked them why they weren’t responsible enough to annex those properties and collect taxes when those businesses connected to the city water?
I should mention that when asked about how much revenue the City would receive from this annexation land grab, it was significantly over a million dollars. They need the money, and their only source they could see was make the businesses in the county become businesses in the city and tax them. And did I mention that this was in 2020 when businesses were struggling just to stay in business? Property taxes on U.S. 27 are high as it is, and now, beginning 2021 we get to pay additional taxes even though there has been nothing provided? Can I say taxation without representation.
When the COVID virus appeared, we cut the rental rates to our two businesses. One of the two businesses has been there for more than seven years and we have never raised their rent; we were thankful to have them there. Another business stated something similar, that his rates were very low and he has never had a rate increase for the same reason. Another business has been family-owned since its inception and everyone knows that purchases have slowed down, yet these men will be taxed by the city and the county starting next year. At least they have had city water, unlike us.
I asked if we could have a pause of paying city taxes until such time as they provided the mandated water and sewer to our property? Nope.
Ironically, I asked them why they chose to annex one of our three contiguous parcels of land rather than all three, plus the businesses north of us and south of Murphy Oil? Their answer was something about needing 51% of the properties.
I asked why they needed to annex our properties, and other than saying the City needed the money, they said they wanted to “make Sebring grow.” Yeah, right! The properties they are annexing are already existing businesses. They also said they weren’t going after the mall because that would probably cause it to shut down. Many of the businesses being annexed had already signed declarations of intent to be annexed years ago, yet they haven’t been annexed. You can drive around the City of Sebring and see how successful they’ve been in developing the actual city ... many vacant properties line those streets.
So now I have had another opportunity to vent, just like at the two meetings my husband and I attended. It got me nothing, other than the public now knows that when the City can’t handle their own budget, they get greedy and go after people they perceive have deep pockets ... and after Joe Biden has already told us all that we are going to pay much higher taxes once he is in office, just what the business owners needed to hear! I hope those council members lose a little sleep over what they did, but I doubt it.
Ginny Haymaker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the property of the owner, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.