I address a recent letter that called for the abolishment of the ‘Democrat Party’[sic], a ‘rogue party,’ as the writer thinks the country would be in far better hands under a single party dictatorship. This political genius could not even properly name that which triggers them into a chaotic missive composed mostly of rhetorical questions. The torrent of vitriol was juvenile, yet unsettling.
The same day, word came from the so-called ‘president’ that the government may consider heavily regulating or even shutting down social media sites that have fallen from the grace of the current White House occupant. I can’t express enough how history has shown the result of those who would bridle free expression.
The Roman Empire surrendered a Republic in favor of a dictatorial government, which often turned ugly under the rule of some psychotic Emperor. Italy hitched its wagon to Mussolini. Germany did the same with Adolf Hitler, who disposed of all political parties in Germany save one. More recently, Russia has become a dictatorship though they still call their leader a president.
There is one central news agency which feeds the people with propaganda favorable to the government.
Back at home, the pendulum swings with the whims and pettiness of an unhinged elitist who imagines himself far more than he is. As seen in the off-center posting in this newspaper on May 27, the adoring servants rally behind this radical buffoon widening the divide that has run amok through America for the past three-plus years.
If this is your thinking, a Democratic Republic isn’t for you.
A final thought is that this claim that America was founded on “Judeo Christian values” is erroneous. I’m not sure where this comes from but our Founders went to great lengths to keep religion and government separate. Putting a religious spin on a message of division does not disguise a more sinister motive. Nor does it put in a place an imaginary friend as guidance. This fantasy government is quite enough.
Horace Markley
Sebring