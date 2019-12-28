What makes this country the greatest nation in the world is it allows one to dream and innovate and bring to market the greatest creations around the world. Four men showed what this nation can do from nothing — Vanderbilt, Rockefeller, Carnegie, J.P. Morgan and others that followed.
The drive that is created from a reward being money that no other nation has. The Democrats of today want to destroy that with socialism.
It is Trump that is allowing this drive to continue by removing economic destroying business regulations that Obama put in place.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid