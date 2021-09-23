It was during Hurricane Irma when our trusty Frigidaire decided generator-fueled life was not to its liking. After five days it no longer cooled, but merely kept the air within it a handful of degrees below the sweltering surroundings. We assumed it had died a slow, alternating current death until a Facebook posting offered hope.
A neighbor had power on prior to us and had also seen something where someone else complained of our mutual situation. They had plugged their fridge back in and voila, it had returned to life. With nothing to lose, I decided to try it when they shared that their appliance began cooling again within days. Amazingly, ours did as well and while I knew the solution would likely be limited, I was delighted to put off this major purchase.
Fast forward to earlier this year and I noticed water near the front of the fridge by the ice and water service. Assuming we had just been sloppy in a rush to fill drinking tumblers, it wasn’t until the puddle became an ongoing routine that I realized we had a problem. Investigation revealed a layer of ice at the bottom of the fridge compartment. I easily chipped it away and thought no further.
It soon became apparent however that our ice floe was solidly moving across our freezer environment on an ongoing basis. Thickening in breadth and width, the bottom drawer was frozen into its clutches. I called around about a service appointment but with hectic schedules and limited time, it was left in pending status. Recently it became clear that either we had to do something or buy another fridge. The ice was taking over.
Doing some random window shopping, we opened and closed many doors of new machines. Impressive in girth, apparently size matters when you’re chilling down groceries. Specialty compartments and interior doors are also necessary as are digital keypads and wireless connectivity. Call me old fashioned but I really don’t care to hear from my appliances unless they are notifying me that my cocktail is ready.
“Do people really check on their appliances,” I muttered, wondering why I’d spend $3,000 on a fridge so needy that I would have to log in to verify it was feeling well. For that investment, I expect it to log on itself and order the groceries while doing so for goodness sake. Shaking my head at the pricing, it became clear I was limited in other ways too. Spacing was a concern as these behemoths would not slide into the gap between my cabinets. What else could be done?
Swiping over to YouTube might save me big bucks and a whole lot of hassle. A handy guy posted solutions for ice floe issues in one’s fridge. Watching the video, it seems we can manage the work, being careful we don’t melt the interior with the heat gun. Even so, it will be fun to use that tool once again, so we are planning to unplug our machine and break into the solution. Perhaps it will afford us another couple of years with this appliance. If it works, I have to say I’ll be impressed at how this fridge has held its own over the years all without messaging me even once about it being too cold inside.