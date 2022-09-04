This time last year we were walking in the state park when my eye caught the enormous insect barreling the opposite direction to which we were walking. Zipping alongside the roadway, I had to quickly catch up or lose sight of it altogether. When I approached, it stopped.

The enormous eyes must have captured my presence and signaled the insect to stop until the predator departed. This afforded me the opportunity to capture several images and marvel over the enormity of the bug’s jaws.

These impressive beetles communicate via chemical excretions and sounds which they generate by moving their mouth parts or legs together.