This time last year we were walking in the state park when my eye caught the enormous insect barreling the opposite direction to which we were walking. Zipping alongside the roadway, I had to quickly catch up or lose sight of it altogether. When I approached, it stopped.
The enormous eyes must have captured my presence and signaled the insect to stop until the predator departed. This afforded me the opportunity to capture several images and marvel over the enormity of the bug’s jaws.
Those easily observed pincers made me think twice about picking it up to better illustrate the nearly two-inch length of this impressive beetle. Able to pierce the skin of a hapless human who might handle them, those jaws are used for protection and serve to help them capture their own insect meals.
Dining on other bugs and ants, you will likely see the hardwood stump borer moving quickly on the ground searching for prey.
Larvae hatch from eggs laid underneath tree bark and then bore in the living or dead tissues of hardwood trees like oaks, maples, or elm trees. As the larvae tunnel within, they feed on the wood. Taking up to four years to mature, they will leave an exit hole as they mature and exit as a winged adult. Drawn to electric lights, it is possible you might find one on your porch if you live near areas of hardwood trees.
Their delicate membranous wings are safely tucked within their hard outer elytra or wing covers when not in flight, so you might not initially realize they are power flyers. If you observe them closely, you will also see that the edges of their thorax (middle portion of their body) are lined with jagged, knife-like edging. These spiny protrusions help to protect them from being easily eaten.
Males have larger jaws than females and both are similar in appearance. A very dark brown to black coloration, in the sunlight they may shine with a purplish hue. Their bodies appear to have a thick, tough exterior, armored appearing legs and segmented, thick antennae.
A member of the long-horned beetle family, the elongated antennae are easily seen. On males both the antennae and pincers are much longer and larger than on the females, which have easily viewable jaws themselves.