Sebring International Raceway
On Saturday, Nov. 14, Sebring International Raceway will host the 68th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. That race is the culmination of four days of racing on the famed 3.74-mile road racing circuit.
The Sebring mystique may be difficult to understand for those who have never been. The roar of the world’s best sports cars combined with the scent of orange blossoms from nearby groves makes Sebring an unforgettable experience.
It is hard to imagine that from 1942 to 1945 a large USAAF B-17 combat crew training base military base known as Hendricks Field occupied the site we know today as Sebring International Raceway. Today, very little evidence remains of the raceway’s military past, but a closer look reveals some hidden artifacts from nearly 80 years ago.
Like most military bases, Hendricks Field was a city within itself, with aircraft hangars, barracks, classrooms, churches, mess halls, and recreational facilities including two swimming pools, a bowling alley, baseball field and basketball court. Very little remains from this era.
The most obvious remnant of Hendricks Field is the flagpole located behind Turn 3 that proudly flies the Stars and Stripes along with the official Hendricks Field insignia flag. This marked the center of the base and all roads radiated from that point. A historic marker was placed at the flagpole recently and gives a brief history of Hendricks Field.
Other artifacts from Hendricks Field are less obvious, but you may see some street curbing, old foundations and manhole covers that date back to the early 1940s.
Portions of the current track still utilize original Hendricks Field concrete poured in 1941 for runways and taxiways. The section from Turn 17 (Sunset Bend) to Turn 1, including the front straight, races on the same concrete used by B-17s. Even the famed Memphis Belle landed at Hendricks Field during WWII as part of a war bond drive.
After the war, Sebring became a boneyard for aviation salvage companies. From the late 1960s through the early 1980s, dozens of retired aircraft were spread around the raceway and adjoining airport and industrial park.
Another important aspect of the raceway site occurred in the 1970s. One of North America’s first modern electric car companies was established in 1974. Known as the Citicar, and later as the Commuta-Car, hundreds of all-electric cars and mail delivery trucks were constructed at the raceway. Although the business eventually failed during the turbulent economic conditions of that era, many of the cars survive and have become quite collectible.
In the 1950s, a company called Tuffy built travel trailer at the raceway property, while another company manufactured gas cans appropriately known as the “Sebring.”
Even more hidden, the Sebring facility itself contains hundreds of items obtained from defunct tracks all over the United States. Fencing, barriers, lights and other track items have come from events in Tampa, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tamiami Park (Miami), Houston and an oval track in nearby Lakeland. The raceway is indeed a fine example of recycling!
Many famous people from all walks of life have attended and competed at Sebring. Entertainers such as Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Jackie Cooper, Dick Smothers, Gene Hackman, Lorenzo Lamas, James Brolin and David Carradine have raced in the 12-hour classic. Other notables who competed in the race include journalist Walter Cronkite, astronaut Pete Conrad, ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard and pro football quarterback Dan Pastorini.
There have been famous spectators as well, including Apple founder Steve Jobs, Jim Morrison of The Doors and former President Jimmy Carter, who traveled to Sebring many times long before entering politics.
Of the famous racecar drivers, entertainers and athletes who have competed here, perhaps none are more important than the thousands of airmen and ground support crews who trained here is WWII. Over 12,000 combat crew members left Hendricks Field to serve in the European and Pacific theaters of war, and many never returned — a history we should never forget.