Dominating the headlines of the past few weeks has been the Virginia gubernatorial race. Since 1851, the election has been held in off-years where there are no house, senate, or presidential elections. Traditionally, the gubernatorial race is held the year following a presidential election.
Most of the governors elected were from the opposite party of the winner of the presidential election. Since the 1970s, only Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe was able to break this trend when he won election as a democrat while President Obama was in office in 2013. Incumbent advantages are practically nonexistent given the fact that governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms.
That being said, the Virginia gubernatorial election has been recognized as one of the most important races in the American political system. It is the first major election after a presidential election and can be an indicator of public sentiment. Additionally, the proximity to the nation’s capital reflects the trends inside Washington.
This year’s election sees the Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin, face off against former governor McAuliffe. A Washington Post-Schar School poll released last Friday revealed that McAuliffe led in the race by a slim margin of just 1%. It is a much closer result than the previous poll in September, which saw McAuliffe led by 3%. This comes in what seems to be the closing stages of the pandemic, rising prices in everyday supplies, and at a crucial time for President Biden’s legislative agenda.
Arguably more this year than ever, both parties have their eyes focused on Virginia and are pushing hard to win the election. For the Democratic candidate, this means enlisting the help of powerhouse figures. President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have made multiple stops in the state to rally support for the Democratic nominee. Even former President Obama appeared at several events for McAullife, where he drew connections between Youngkin and the Jan. 6th rioters.
On the contrary, Youngkin has largely focused his message on the fact that he does not want the help of major Republican figures. A person who has been missing from his campaign appearances is former President Trump. That being said, it seems to be a testing ground for the Republican Party as they try to dissociate themselves from the events of Jan. 6 and the conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
If the Republican Party is able to claim victory in Virginia tonight, it would be a testament to the potential of a party without Donald Trump. Virginia has shifted more liberally in recent years and being able to win in face of this trend would be massive for the party.
On the contrary, the gubernatorial race is a must-win for the Democratic Party. President Biden has seen an extraordinary dip in his approval rating since August, when more people disapproved of his performance than approved of it. This comes as gas prices, groceries and other everyday supplies continue to rise and vaccine mandates have become a large source of controversy.
Should McAullife fall short tonight, it will be a grim indicator of what is to come over the next three years for the Democratic Party.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.