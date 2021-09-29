Veterans are a most cherished part of the Elks’ love of our Nation. The Elks have many programs to help and recognize not only our veterans but also all first responders. The Honor of Flight is special as it recognizes those who fought in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War, by flying them to Washington D.C. to visit their respective memorials.
This year, the Brandon Lodge #2383 is participating in the flight to the “Parade of Heroes” which also includes the Gulf War and the War on Terror. The event will be held Nov. 11-14. Brandon asked our Lodge to participate in the “thank you cards” which are written by local school children and will be read to them on their flight back home.
It is with great pleasure to advise you that the Sebring Elks Lodge #1529 asked for and received cards from Sebring Middle School’s 7th grade Leadership Class, taught by Mrs. Stephanie Scheipsmeier. The cards were mailed to the Brandon Lodge the week of Sept. 20.