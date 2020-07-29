People haven’t gotten along since the days of Cain and Abel. But to me, the arrival of “The Morton Downey, Jr. Show” in the later part of the 1980’s made it “fashionable” to consider offensive and foul behavior to be entertaining.
From those days to this, we have increasingly displayed a willingness to disrespect, degrade and devalue one another. Additionally, we seem to have come to the conclusion that the only ideas and opinions that matter are our own.
Anyone who dares have a different thought or idea should be shunned. They can no longer be our friends or allowed an equal footing because they don’t think like us. They are the enemy. No matter what they once were to us, they can no longer be that now.
Our self-obsession and quantum aversion to even minor differences has taken us to new levels of narcissism and intolerance. Combined with our taste for reveling in the misery of others, reminds me of the days of the Roman Coliseum and the hatred that Adolf Hitler managed to instill into an entire nation.
We seem bent on barreling through life as a herd of tunnel-visioned lemmings. Only concerned with hurtling ourselves over that apocalyptic cliff that waits to consume us in all our sad, ill-informed, self-aggrandizing glory.
One of the most beautiful and valuable commodities this nation possesses is freedom. It has always been our calling card. While we have yet to perfect the idea, still, we have soldiered on.
But we have lost respect for one another and for that most precious of American ideas – freedom. We, as a nation, are losing our humanity. We are giving up our freedoms by taking the freedom of others: Freedom of thought, freedom of choice, freedom of speech.
In the days following 9/11, our eyes were opened to a horrible reality. There were people in the world that hated Americans. Men, women, children, Latinos, Asians, Black, white, red, yellow, brown. It didn’t matter. They wanted all Americans dead.
Another reality came to light. We are all Americans. No matter color, religion, party affiliation or sexual orientation. We are all American people. We showed that to be true in that awful aftermath. We found out that day how petty we can be and we found out what really matters.
We’ve been too busy finding reasons to hate each other to be bothered with these two truths: Our enemies are still out there, and a house divided against itself cannot stand. If we continue to dismantle the foundation, the house will fall and the nation will be lost.
I believe that we all want the same things: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In the post 9/11 days, our strength was each other. We leaned on one another. We helped and cared for each other. Will it take another 9/11 to remind us of how good we can be when we lean on each other?
We once were better than this. We can be better than this and we must be better than this.
Jim Ervin is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun.