There are a number of questions, concerns, finger pointing about COVID-19.
Just about every person in the United States has been impacted in one way or another.
If you, your family or friends have contracted the illness; if you have been put out of work through no fault of your own; if your investments have taken a nose dive; if you have become trapped in your own home; you are a nurse, doctor, medical provider, EMT, policeman or woman, and businesses that have had to close through no fault of their own, there is one place to look — China.
If we learn nothing from this experience it should be to look at what you buy and where it comes from.
The only thing the Chinese leadership understands is a loss of sales in America and approximately 100 other countries.
John Larsen
Sebring