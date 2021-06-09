The imperial governor
No sooner did 45Trump get booted out than a more local lightweight tyrant pops up in the likeness of Governor Ron DeSantis. This fledgling darling of Florida’s GOP thinks himself far more than he is with various Imperial decrees meant to establish him as a bloomer in a field of amateurs who would be king. I’ve got news for Mr. DeSantis: The cruise industry and private social media companies do not have to bow to your will. You do not control them. May the lawsuits roll.
Ron’s latest stretch toward divinity comes at the expense of transgendered girls who are forbidden to play sports in Florida schools. The accompanying photo op at some Christian institution just amplified this sickening power grab. I’ll be interested to see how this farce is enforced. In the meantime, it makes the religious right tingle with delight.
Florida’s counties fell dictate to the would-be emperor as he forbid them from enforcing health rules to help curb the COVID, which has claimed nearly 40,000 lives in the state.
Florida went Republican in the last election but because Mr. DeSantis’ lackey, 45Trump, failed in his re-election bid, Florida voting laws are now more restrictive as part of the big get-back.
Get off your royal pedestal, Ron. You’ve no place to go once the glitter fades.
Horace Markley
Sebring