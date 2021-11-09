SEBRING — For a community to thrive, its residents must have employment opportunities, and its government must be able to generate revenue to provide services.
Effective economic development works to retain and grow jobs and investment within a community. The tax base that is created through this growth and investment is used by local government to provide services such as law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, road maintenance, community programs, parks/recreation, library services, and more.
The primary function of Highlands County Economic Development, a division of Development Services, is to leverage local assets and resources, attract strategic industries/businesses, and connect stakeholders. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life in Highlands County by attracting a diversity of new businesses; increasing industrial investment while facilitating the retention and successful expansion of existing business and industry in the county.
Because the private sector makes the investment to create jobs and increase wealth, economic developers facilitate people, information, opportunities and even remove roadblocks to allow this to happen. The Economic Development team promotes the advantages Highlands County has to offer businesses to help attract their investment and bring them to the community.
Some of those advantages are: a low cost of living; proximity to major markets; ad valorem tax exemption; a foreign trade zone at Sebring Regional Airport; governor-designated rural area of opportunity; property assessed clean energy for commercial/industrial projects; community redevelopment agencies; workforce training grants and tax credits; state incentives; and infrastructure and utility support.
One of its priorities is working with municipal partners on proactive infrastructure expansions to get sites ready for future development. Another priority, the division’s newest one, is broadband infrastructure. Broadband capabilities are important to growing communities like Highlands County because it connects not just its businesses, but its residents and students as well.
“I’m seeing that more businesses are taking a harder look at inland/