Due to our inability to equally fund the proper education of our citizenry, Americans are the least informed people in the developed world but too dumb to know it. Consequently, they can easily be led astray and misled to believe themselves in possession of 'the forbidden knowledge of good and evil,' therefore falling from grace. So instead of their learning the virtues of modesty and humility, and thereby attaining grace — as they should — rather develop the unenlightened vices of hubris, narcissism, and arrogance, and become filled with pride and often hatred for their neighbor (anyone else) instead of loving them as instructed.
Thus in a delusional state of self-righteousness — for only God is righteous — thinking themselves wise, lost in ignorance, arrogance and apathy, they can't discern virtue from vice, being illiterate; whereas virtue is what separates us from the other animals. Hence, God gives his grace to the humble while denying it to the proud, which is most obvious. Regrettably, as a result, they elect moronic degenerates, buffoonish crooks, and arrogant autocrats to political office, à la Trump, and all is lost.
To remedy this tragedy we need break the chain of ignorance by equally funding all of our schools and pay high salaries to our teachers: because they are the most important professionals in any advanced society. And, by the way, read a book, for that's how one learns! For example, Carl Jung, "The Undiscovered Self." You can download a free pdf online.
Mark Zembower
Sebring