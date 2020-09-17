Remember this: “The only reason you are allowed to vote, is because you are allowed to vote.” Think about that statement for a few moments. Moreover, think about it again the next time you see the “Vote” signs out on the lawns and sidewalks as we approach Election Day. If one of those “Vote” signs is next to a “For Sale” sign on the lawn of the house next door, and you don’t vote, the “For Sale” sign is the one that applies to your future, because you just sold your vote to a person who voted against your views.
Voting by the seat of your pants, or staying home when you’re able to vote, is stupid, especially with political mistrust, rightly or wrongly, is as pervasive as it is these days. The truth is, that such a negative attitude about voting still allows for the effects of two ballots to have been cast in one direction: The ballot of someone who may think differently than you do, and the absence of your ballot. That is a two-vote swing in anyone’s book. The person you didn’t vote against loves you for not voting, but now the people that you may have preferred to be in office (and are not) will also become subject to the political whims and character of the candidate you didn’t vote against, assuming he or she gets elected. If that is the case, by not voting you have now directly affected the lives of at least three people, and quite possibly, from your point of view, not for the better.
From your political perspective (very vocal, but inactive as it may be) you have not only not contributed to the growth, general health, and well-being of your society by not voting, but you have allowed a negative condition (in your opinion) to become a director of your life. As long as you are going to willingly let someone else run your life, don’t you think it would be wise to have someone doing it that thinks a little like you do? If you are willing to surrender those very important politically generated controls of your own future, you had better be prepared to live someone else’s dreams, and someone else’s life, because you just may spend the rest of your life as a kowtowing, “Yes sir. Oh, thank you so much, sir.” person.
If you know anything at all about world history, you also know that it can happen, has happened, and is happening.
Garet Garrett
Lake Placid