Last Friday, President Trump’s opportunity to win re-election was shot down for the final time. The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit put forward by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other supporting State Attorney General, which aimed to throw out numerous state’s election results. The Supreme Court rejected even hearing the case because they felt that Texas had a “lack of standing.”
Many Republican supporters of President Trump saw this as their Hail Mary play, considering that three of the Supreme Court Justices were placed there by this president. Democrats were still sitting nervously to see the opinion of the court ruling. As for myself, I had full faith in the Supreme Court to do the right thing for the nation. The Trump Campaign has filed over 50 lawsuits through lower courts, a large majority of which were thrown out without even a hearing due to a lack of evidence. All the alleged evidence that the Trump Campaign presented was immediately investigated and debunked.
The precedent that these lower courts established was not the sole creator of my faith in the Supreme Court. When the case was first taken to the Supreme Court, many conservatives were quick to point out that the court is packed with three Supreme Court judges that President Trump picked. The conservatives have a clear majority, so it was assumed that they would support the lawsuit. However, they failed to take into consideration their beliefs.
Conservative judges practice judicial restraint, meaning that their power to strike down laws or actions should be limited, unless there is a clear conflict with the Constitution. Overturning an entire election simply because the conservative candidate did not win would be a complete disregard of their own beliefs. The most that the conservative majority would be willing to do is order an investigation, which makes no sense in this case because of how many times ballots have been investigated or recounted.
Georgia, one of the states named in the lawsuit, counted the ballots three times. The same governor that President Trump endorsed, Brian Kemp, did not once show any sign of a lack of faith in his state’s election system.
Their beliefs can be expressed freely because of the Constitution’s separation of powers and their ability to serve for life. The conservative judges do not have to be afraid of ruling against the president that placed them there because they cannot lose their seat on the bench. In all honesty, Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Barrett, and Justice Gorsuch do not owe anything to President Trump. It is exactly why the Founding Framers did this, to ensure that the Judiciary could rule independently.
Being as central as possible, I was all ears for any solid evidence. The kind that is not presented in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping or the kind that is acceptable in a court of law. Had there been true evidence that showed President-elect Biden actually committed fraud, I would have called for his punishment. For the time being, we will continue to hear the conspiracy theories of a rigged election. We will be pointed to fake videos, false testimony, and alleged statistics of the voting system. As a response, all we have to do is point to the Supreme Court ruling and the 50 other rulings.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.