When it became apparent that gluten was a culprit in my digestive issues, I eliminated it. So, when a neighbor friend gave me a beautiful round loaf of sourdough bread, I thanked her but related my gluten dilemma.
“No worry,” she responded. “When the dough rises twelve hours, it gobbles up the gluten. You won’t have any problem.”
Anyone who is gluten free knows how they miss real bread. So, I was excited to think that here was real bread I could eat.
It was so delicious and digestible; I requested a starter and have been baking this bread for months.
I had to learn to plan so that I could get the starter bubbly by about 6 p.m. and then get the bread dough ready for the twelve-hour rise. Then the next morning, be ready to continue the process until the dough was ready to bake.
The aroma of baking bread is deliciously appetizing. In fact, the preparation, baking and yummy eating became a real joy.
For me, it was a work of art. The feel of the dough. The handling of it so that it took shape. Watching its final rise and placing it in the Dutch oven for baking.
Bread is nourishing, comforting and delicious. When making it yourself, it’s also rewarding. It reminds me how the Lord Jesus used bread as a means to present himself in a new way. Like I found ‘real’ bread I could eat, Jesus wanted to present real, eternal bread.
In John 6:41 NLT, Jesus says, “I am the bread that came down from heaven.” And later (vs. 48) he says, “I am the bread of life.”
Jesus knew how people depend on bread for sustenance. So, he took this simple everyday food and related it to the need for true spiritual food…a dependable relationship with himself.
He reminded them that their ancestors ate manna in the wilderness … yet, they still died. But Jesus is pointing out that ‘eating’ this spiritual food will result in eternal life.
We read in John 1 that Jesus is the Word and “the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He existed in the beginning with God…The Word gave life to everything that was created and his life brought light to everyone.”
So, when we are in the Word of God it is like feasting on eternal bread that brings sustenance and life for eternity.
My sourdough bread has brought healing and nourishment along with joy. God’s eternal bread in Jesus does much, much more. Selah