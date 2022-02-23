LAKE PLACID — On Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m., a very special service will be held at Community Church of God in Lake Placid. Guest artists Richard and Denise Kiser will bring their unique gifts of music and ministry. Richard is a multiple award-winning guitarist and is in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Joining Richard will be his wife, Denise, who is an acclaimed singer in her own right.
Pastor Joe DeHart cordially invites all to attend. Community Church of God is just south of Lake Placid at 735 S. Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. It is directly across the road from Lake Country Elementary School, along County Road 29. For more information, call the church at 863-465-3715.