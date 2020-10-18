Choice! To the Democrats, OK Trump is an a--, we all know that but the important thing is you just can't vote against him. You have to know what you are voting for. Biden? Yes, he is a nice guy, but is that enough and what we need.
Four times now both Joe and Kamala have said it will be a Harris/Biden administration. They want Medicare for all, including illegal immigrants. They want to pack the court (and won't even address that until after the election). Why won't they say?
Remember, it is better to dance with the devil you know than the one you don't, and because he will not say with Biden/Harris, we don't know!
Arthur Brand
Avon Park