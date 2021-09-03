At my age, I’ve seen some truly dumb things that people have done. In this day and age of social media and phones that can record video, the stupidity is broadcast for all to see.
Even before Facebook and the like was a thing, there was a show called “America’s Funniest Home Videos” which, according to www.imdb.com, is still running. If you’ve ever watched the show it excelled in showing people doing things that didn’t appear smart. Results were occasionally catastrophic, but I don’t recall anyone in these videos being badly hurt.
Oh, I’m not saying I haven’t done dumb things in my life – I’m human, just like everyone else. My stupid things don’t tend to involve major physical stuff, so my risk of injury is fairly low.
In fact, one stupid thing I did as a teenager was smoke a cigarette outside of the high school. Now, you may not think that’s so bad. But the really dumb thing I did? I confessed to my mother, a lifelong smoker.
She had me try one of her cigarettes, encouraging me to inhale. She smoked unfiltered Pall Malls if I can remember correctly. All I can tell you is that any desire to smoke was cured from that incident.
It seems every once in a while, some activity comes up that becomes viral, and suddenly everyone seems to be trying it. I have discovered the latest of these questionable attempts at greatness, called “The Milk Crate Challenge.”
I learned about the challenge from an article in the Weird News section of www.huffpost.com. According to the piece, this challenge involves creating a pyramid from plastic milk crates. Once that is done, one must walk across the pyramid to succeed in the challenge.
Even before I saw videos of attempts at this, I knew it meant trouble. Milk crates aren’t exactly known for their sturdiness or their appropriateness as building blocks. You can stack them, sure, but put weight on them? They sway and jiggle and in the videos I saw, spill the walker to the ground in ways that look painful.
And no. Even if you offered me chocolate, I would not attempt this. First, I have a fear of heights so climbing something taller than I am with no support isn’t going to happen. And I have trouble walking on fairly level surfaces that stay put – I’m not going to try something that’s moving under me while I’m standing on it.
In fact, the challenge is now deemed so risky that the app TikTok has banned videos of it on their platform. They issued a statement about it that said, “TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”
A New York-based orthopedic surgeon is quoted in the article, citing the numerous injuries that can occur if someone tries out this challenge. Not only did he list things like broken wrists and shoulder dislocations, but he also pointed out participants were flirting with spinal cord injuries, which he called “life threatening.”
The article ends with the doctor reminding people that our health care system is already strained thanks to the pandemic and that people didn’t need to add to the ongoing stress.
Look, we all want to be noticed. I get that. Can’t we find something a little less risky than climbing milk crates? Your body will thank you. Until the next dumb thing comes along.