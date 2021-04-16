An ancient live oak, at least six feet in diameter, will be dedicated as a Liberty Tree this Sunday, April 18. The dedication will be part of the festivities at the Heritage Festival, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Highlands County. It will take place at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, on the south side of U.S. 98, west of the Kissimmee River.
The Highlands Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution chose this tree as a memorial of the original Liberty Tree in Boston that was cut down by the British in 1775. That tree, a great elm that stood near Sam Adams’ brewery on the road into Boston, had become a gathering point of the Sons of Liberty, and all those who opposed English oppression.
This live oak, which shades a hundred-foot area, was growing 256 years ago, in 1775. It was likely growing 375 years ago when Boston’s Liberty Tree was planted in 1646.
Live oak is the slowest growing of all oak trees. When Highlands County was formed, this tree was about five feet in diameter, as it only grows one inch every six years, after it reaches 160 years old. The formula used to date live oak trees at Amelia Island advises measuring the tree four and one half feet above the ground.
This tree measured 19 feet circumference at 30 inches above the ground, the narrowest spot, which is six foot diameter. By that formula, this tree would be 450 years old.
Above and below that, it spreads into roots and limbs. At four and one half feet above the ground, it is six inches larger in diameter, which would add 36 years. Expert advice is sought out for more exact dating.
On April 18, 1775, 700 British troops crossed the Charles River by boat, then marched north to seize the American arsenal at Lexington and capture John Hancock and Samuel Adams. The same night, alerted by two lanterns in the steeple of Old North Church, Paul Revere and William Dawes left Boston by fast horses to raise the alarm and warn Hancock and Adams. At 5 a.m. April 19, 77 armed militia awaited the British arrival on Lexington Green. The British fired first, the shot heard around the world, and the Revolutionary War had begun.
April 18 and 19 are a state holiday in Massachusetts and Maine, and Boston’s Patriots Day celebration is usually watched worldwide. This year, all is quiet in Boston due to COVID restrictions. The most memorable Patriot’s Day celebration in America this year is not in New York or Boston, but is in Fort Basinger, Florida 33857. Google calls it a ghost town on the Kissimmee River. This is the location of the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, which has never before been open to the public, and the 100th Anniversary celebration of Highlands County.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Liberty Tree will be dedicated by Revolutionary War dressed color guard, from all over Florida. At this unveiling of the bronze plaque, the quiet countryside will be awakened by the firing of flintlock muskets. The smell of black powder smoke will waft through the old oaks as it has not for over a century. The best kept secret in the country, the best patriot day in America this year is not in Boston, but here in the heart of old Florida.
James Dean is the president of the Highlands County Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and president of the Old English Motor Company.