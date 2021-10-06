The Lion’s Den was about violating commandment
A recent guest columnist offered his interpretation of the Biblical story of Daniel and the Lion’s Den (9/22/21). Although he quotes the Bible regarding why Daniel was thrown in the Lion’s Den, I believe he misses the important theological element in this story. He states that the basis of Daniel’s punishment by Darius was his disobedience of government authority (and encourages others to violate contemporary government laws). But Daniel’s disobedience was because the edict was a violation of the first of the 10 Commandments.
King Darius’s edict was that no one should petition (pray to) any god or man except for him. Daniel recognized that this edict was a violation of the first of the 10 Commandments, (“You shall have no other gods before me.”; Exodus, 20, 3). Thus, King Darius’s edict was a violation of the primary commandment which was the basis for the covenant between God and his chosen people not merely a violation of other rules or customs. I believe that the lesson from the Bible is not that we should disobey government edicts with which we disagree but rather that we should not violate the primary of the commandments. And none of the other issues he raises are part of the traditional Decalogue.
He equates those whose beliefs differ from his own with followers of Satan while failing to follow other Biblical edicts such as loving and caring for strangers, loving neighbors as oneself, and not judging others lest we be judged.
D. Bruce Carter
Sebring